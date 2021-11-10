How to get free Genshin Impact characters in early game

When gamers begin their journey in Genshin Impact, they soon obtain three free characters.

Genshin Impact players begin the game with just the Traveler, who is the focus of the main storyline. However, gamers can get three four-star units for free just by playing through the starting quests. Amber, Lisa, and Kaeya are available to all players, and more characters show up for free later on.

How to get the free starting characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players get three free characters during the Prologue chapter of the game. As gamers soon learn, these three are all members of Mondstadt's Knights of Favonius. Later, after players progress further, Barbara and Xiangling are also given away for free.

Amber

Amber's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the Traveler, Amber is the first playable character added to the roster. Genshin Impact players get Amber on their way to Mondstadt. To find her, gamers just need to follow Paimon's instructions through the tutorial phase of the game.

Amber may be useful in the early game, inflicting enemies with Pyro and solving torch puzzles. However, players should only invest in building Amber if they really like her. Generally, the Genshin Impact community considers Amber the least viable character when it comes to gameplay.

Kaeya

Kaeya's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

After finding Amber and reaching Mondstadt, Genshin Impact players soon gain access to a number of quests. One of these quests, Crash Course, awards Kaeya upon completion.

In Crash Course, the Traveler meets Kaeya at a temple. Here, gamers get a tutorial on Kaeya and his Vision, the Cryo element. Kaeya is available as a trial character in a domain for this quest, and he is permanently added once the domain is cleared.

Lisa

Lisa's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lisa is the last free character for early game Genshin Impact players in the Prologue. The Knights of Favonius' librarian is obtained in a similar fashion as Kaeya. In another quest, Sparks Amongst the Pages, gamers meet Lisa at the Temple of the Lion.

In this domain, Genshin Impact players may use Lisa as a trial character. Another tutorial is shown here, explaining how to use the Electro element. Once the domain is cleared, Lisa is added to the player's roster and Act One of the Prologue will be completed.

Barbara

Barbara's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

At Adventure rank 18, players who've completed the quest A Long Shot get Barbara for free. This Archon Quest is one of many in the main storyline. Here, Genshin Impact players defeat Dvalin, effectively saving Mondstadt from a threatening dragon.

Xiangling

Xiangling's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

An event called People's Choice is available to Genshin Impact players who reach Adventure Rank 20. Players just need to complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss.

With this challenge cleared, Xiangling is awarded as a free character. The chef is a great Pyro sub-DPS character, and arguably the best character on this list in terms of gameplay.

Edited by Siddharth Satish