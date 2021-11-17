10 best Genshin Impact characters (4-stars) to build for Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact players assemble their own teams to take care of the oft-changing enemies in the Spiral Abyss, which is the most challenging part of Genshin Impact.

However, players don't need a team full of 5-stars to take care of the challenge. Plenty of 4-star characters perform well in the Spiral Abyss, and some even outperform many of the 5-stars.

With that in mind, we list the best 4-star characters for the Spiral Abyss in ranked order.

The best 4-star characters for Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss

#10 - Beidou

Beidou's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Beidou is a great sub-DPS character for the Spiral Abyss, mostly because of her Elemental Burst. This ability creates lightning attacks that strike simultaneously with the active character's normal and charged attacks. These lightning strikes are effective in the Spiral Abyss, as they can jump from one enemy to another.

Beidou's burst also provides some useful buffs to the active character. With this, the Genshin Impact character resistance to interruption is increased and damage taken is decreased. This should prove useful in the Abyss, helping players dispose of enemies quicker while minimizing damage.

#9 - Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujou Sara can be a great addition to a Genshin Impact team in the Spiral Abyss. Her elemental abilities create Electro attacks in very large AoEs (Area of Effect), which can easily damage plenty of enemies in the more populated chambers.

Both of Sara's abilites may also provide attack buffs to other party members. Players should simply coordinate their rotations such that the main DPS character gets the buff.

#8 - Barbara

Barbara's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Though Barbara isn't exactly a meta-preferred character, she can still be very useful in the Spiral Abyss. Players can't use food to heal in the Abyss, so a dedicated healer like Barbara is particularly helpful.

At C6, Barbara can even save an entire run in the Spiral Abyss. Once every 15 minutes, C6 Barbara automatically revives a fallen character to 100% HP. So, if a key teammate falls in the Abyss, Barbara can save the day at least once.

#7 - Rosaria

Rosaria's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a physical damage dealer, Rosaria falls short compared to other main DPS options. However, Rosaria can be great for Cryo sub-DPS and team buffing.

Rosaria can use a Cryo attack every six seconds with her Elemental Skill, and her burst deals Cryo damage over time in an AoE. On top of her abilities, her Shadow Samaritan talent is arguably the best part of Rosaria's kit. With this ability, her burst triggers a CRIT Rate buff for all teammates.

Gamers can run Rosaria in Melt teams in the Spiral Abyss, enjoying the CRIT Rate boost all the while. She can also freeze the Abyss Herald in its final form, slowly breaking its shield to finish off the enemy.

#6 - Fischl

Fischl's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Among all the characters in Genshin Impact, Fischl might just be the easiest to use. Gamers can simply use either of her elemental abilities to summon Oz, who uses Electro attacks alongside the active character.

Electro-based reactions may not be the best in Genshin Impact, but Fischl's single-target damage has to be respected. In the Spiral Abyss. Fischl can help recharge other characters' bursts while constantly providing extra DPS.

#5 - Sucrose

Sucrose's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ever since the Anemo Elemental Mastery buff, Sucrose has been an exceptional character in Genshin Impact. She provides decent crowd control and can swirl elements with ease.

Plenty of enemies have elemental shields in the Spiral Abyss. With her Anemo abilities, Sucrose is a great choice for shredding those shields away.

#4 - Diona

Diona's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Diona's support is excellent on most floors of the Spiral Abyss. Rather uniquely, she provides both shields and healing with her elemental abilities. On top of healing, her Elemental Burst is also a reliable way of infusing enemies with Cryo.

Genshin Impact players with C6 Diona should especially consider building her. At this level, Diona's burst provides extra healing to characters under 50% HP. On the other hand, if characters are above 50% HP, they get a 200 Elemental Mastery bonus inside the AoE. This makes elemental reactions much more powerful, thereby making Diona a great fit for Melt teams in the Spiral Abyss.

#3 - Xiangling

Xiangling's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

When it comes to Pyro sub-DPS, Xiangling is the go-to character in Genshin Impact. Guoba packs a punch, and Xiangling's Pyronado provides reliable sub-DPS and Pyro infusion.

In Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, Xiangling's burst attacks enemies coming from all directions. Gamers can run Xiangling in Vaporize, Melt, or Overload teams, though she should be avoided in Pyro-heavy chambers.

#2 - Xingqiu

Xingqiu's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu constantly ranks highly among Genshin Impact characters, and for good reason. His Elemental Burst is one of the best in the game for off-field DPS, dealing Hydro damage in tandem with the active character.

With enough Energy Recharge, and preferably with Sacrificial Sword, Xingqiu can have great burst uptime. As gamers traverse through the Spiral Abyss, they can count on Xingqiu to break Pyro shields and help with the Pyro Hypostasis. In floors without these enemies, players may pair Xingqiu with a Pyro DPS like Hu Tao for powerful Vaporize reactions.

#1 - Bennett

Bennett's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Spiral Abyss, Bennett is one of the most useful characters a player can bring along, and certainly the best 4-star. He's been one of the most handy characters in the game since his release, filling the support role perfectly.

Bennett's Elemental Burst is the only necessary part of his kit, buffing teammates' ATK (Attack) and healing them as well. Food is off limits in the Spiral Abyss, so Bennett's healing is especially useful. Moreover, his ability to buff other characters' ATK is as valuable as always. Just by building up his base attack, Genshin Impact players can enjoy huge damage numbers across their party.

