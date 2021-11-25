Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yae Miko's kit, Yun Jin and Shenhe gameplay, Xiao and Ganyu rerun confirmation, and more

Version 2.3 of Genshin Impact has just begun, and leaks from the next update are already surfacing.

Yun Jin and Shenhe are confirmed as upcoming playable characters, likely arriving in version 2.4. Genshin Impact unveiled their official designs as well as some basic information, and leakers have since revealed much of their gameplay. Furthermore, leakers have predicted the 2.4 character banners and given some insight into Yae Miko's kit.

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact 2.4 will begin with Shenhe and Yunjin on the same banner. Shenhe will be the 5-star Cryo polearm-user, while Yunjin will be a 4-star Geo character with the same weapon.

After Shenhe's banner ends, Xiao and Ganyu are predicted to get rerun banners. Reddit user XenoVX posted about this a month ago, and a recently leaked image from the Lantern Rite event helps confirm it.

Based on the banner order, Yun Jin and Shenhe may be released on January 5, 2022. Afterward, Xiao and Ganyu's reruns will begin on January 26.

Yun Jin gameplay

A recently leaked video from the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta shows Yun Jin's idle animations, attacks, and elemental abilities.

According to leaks, Yun Jin's Elemental Skill has a tap version and a held version. Tapping her skill creates a large slash with her polearm, dealing Geo damage. Meanwhile, her held skill creates a shield that scales off her max HP and has 150% absorption to all physical and elemental damage.

With her Elemental Burst, Yun Jin creates a Feiyun Flag that surrounds the active character. This flag buffs the character's normal attack damage output based on Yun Jin's defense. The Feiyun flag may last up to 10 seconds, or until a certain amount of enemies have been hit.

Shenhe gameplay

Along with the Yun Jin gameplay video, Genshin Impact leaker Lumie released a similar video of Shenhe.

Like Yun Jin's skill, Shenhe's Elemental Skill may have a tap and held version. Leaks suggest that tapping Shenhe's skill will trigger a dashing Cryo attack. Her held skill will instead summon a spirit that deals AoE Cryo damage around Shenhe.

Both versions of Shenhe's Elemental Skill may spawn an Icy Quill, granting characters a Cryo damage buff based on Shenhe's attack. The quill may last longer if the held skill is used to summon it.

Shenhe's Elemental Burst is relatively simple, summoning a spirit that deals constant AoE Cryo damage. The spirit will also create a field where enemies have reduced Cryo and physical resistance.

Yae Miko's Elemental skill

Yae Miko has been an integral character in Genshin Impact's Inazuma story. However, fans may have to wait a while longer before she becomes playable. Yae is expected to arrive in version 2.5 or later, though there is already some insight into her kit.

Based on leaks, Yae will likely be a 5-star catalyst-user, and her element is certainly Electro. Her kit is mostly unknown, but there are hints that her Elemental Skill will have three activations. Each use of the skill may teleport Yae a short distance, leaving behind a totem that attacks enemies.

There's been plenty of hype for Yae Miko's release in Genshin Impact, and it will be up to fans to find out if she's worth the wait. Her gameplay may be rather unknown for now, but more information about her kit will be revealed as version 2.5 draws nearer.

