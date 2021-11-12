Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Underwater area Enkanomiya to arrive soon

The main story in Genshin Impact's Inazuma nation has concluded, but leaks suggest a new, underwater area will soon be released here.

Watatsumi Island has one sub-area that players are yet to visit. The mysterious, underwater region of Enkanomiya is still unexplored, but that may change in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Recent leaks indicate that in this update, Genshin Impact users will begin exploring the ancient civilization below the Sangonomiya Shrine.

Genshin Impact 2.4 may add Enkanomiya area under Watatsumi Island

The Enkanomiya entrance (Image via Genshin Impact)

In October, a trusted Genshin Impact leaker named UBatcha hinted that Yunjin and a new explorable area would arrive in version 2.4. Previously, this area was believed to be the long-awaited Chasm. However, it's now much more likely that Enkanomiya will be released instead.

As this region is underwater, there may be unique exploration mechanics at play. Tsurumi Island initially presented the fog obstacle, and Dragonspine has its permanent, chilly hazards. Considering these locations, it would be no surprise if Enkanomiya has something similar.

Genshin Impact gamers may also wonder if Kokomi gets an early rerun since she is essentially the face of Watatsumi. For now, however, this is just speculation. More leaks about Enkanomiya may arrive as version 2.4 draws nearer.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1 I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… huh I didn’t know chasm was underwater and in Inazuma now... twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya Jokes aside, previously thought the new area to be Chasm but it should actually be Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya is a unique place found near Sangonomiya Shrine in Watatsumi Island. Here, a deep pool serves as the entrance to the underwater region.

Genshin Impact players may already obtain the Key of the Moon-bathed Deep, which unlocks access to this new area. This is the primary goal of a world quest series, The Moon-Bathed Deep. After these quests, it's revealed that Kokomi is yet to approve the opening of Enkanomiya.

As leakers suggest, if the new site is released in Genshin Impact 2.4, users will probably have to complete these world quests before entering.

cat bot 🎄 @gumbaaI ehehe i hope this is in kokomis story quest or smth bc enkanomiya is absolutely under there ehehe i hope this is in kokomis story quest or smth bc enkanomiya is absolutely under there https://t.co/HFZDdR5QsL

Lore in Genshin Impact has revealed that the people of Watatsumi originated from Enkanomiya. They were stranded in the ocean during the Archon War, and an underwater dragon was a constant problem for their society.

A god named Orobashi no Mikoto later defeated the dragon and created Watatsumi Island so the people could return to the surface.

Current natives of Watatsumi Island still worship Orobashi and practice their ancestors' traditions that originate in Enkanomiya. In version 2.4, when gamers visit Enkanomiya, many more details of the ancient civilization may be revealed.

