Genshin Impact might introduce Keqing and Ningguang skins in version 2.4 update, as per leaks

Genshin Impact leakers recently hinted at character skins that may be added in the months after version 2.2 ends.

Genshin Impact first introduced character skins in version 1.6. In that update, Mondstadt natives Jean and Barbara got their Sea Breeze Dandelion and Summertime Sparkle outfits, respectively. Since then, no new outfits have arrived in Genshin Impact. However, if leaks are true, Liyue characters Ninguang and Keqing will have new outfits of their own in 2022.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Keqing and Ninguang skins

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 There are also 2 skins in development, I don't believe they would release in 2.3 (it should be in 2.4 with lantern rite) but there's always the chance they're released "earlier".These 2 skins would be for Keqing and Ningguang. There are also 2 skins in development, I don't believe they would release in 2.3 (it should be in 2.4 with lantern rite) but there's always the chance they're released "earlier".These 2 skins would be for Keqing and Ningguang.

Rumors of Ninguang and Keqing’s new outfits come from a leak by UBatcha, who is known to be a reliable source of inside information. According to UBatcha, these skins are likely to arrive in version 2.4, concurrent with the Lantern Rite Festival.

UBatcha followed up this reveal by claiming that Ninguang’s outfit will likely be free, while Keqing’s will cost Genesis Crystals. If this is true, Ninguang’s new outfit might be an event reward, much like how Barbara’s skin was a reward in the Echoing Conches event.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Keqing skin should be paid whilst Ningguang's would be given for free.Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking about converting your Genesis Crystals anytime soon. Keqing skin should be paid whilst Ningguang's would be given for free.Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking about converting your Genesis Crystals anytime soon.

Leaks are sometimes incorrect or misleading, but this leak, in particular, was also stated by Sukuna before they disabled their Twitter account.

hourly ningguang @hourlyningguang // leakssukuna confirmed that ningguang is going to have a skin !!!!!!! // leakssukuna confirmed that ningguang is going to have a skin !!!!!!! https://t.co/fE0moQhiH5

In the caption for this list of leaks, Sukuna mentioned that some were fake, leaving Genshin Impact players to guess what was true. However, since Sukuna and UBatcha have both mentioned these outfits, there’s good reason to believe Genshin Impact will implement them.

Apart from this recent leak, there’s been no word on any other character skins coming to Genshin Impact. With these two skins supposedly still in development, it’s likely that they will be the next ones added to the game. Naturally, Ninguang and Keqing fans are excited, to say the least.

Considering the Lantern Rite Festival is a Liyue-based event, it makes sense that Keqing and Ninguang would get new outfits during this time. Fans of these two characters still have months to go before they can obtain these new skins. In the meantime, they'll have to stick to the default outfits as they explore Teyvat.

As the Genshin Impact team is still working on Ninguang and Keqing's skins, renders are yet to be released. It's unclear how early miHoYo will announce and preview these outfits. Hopefully, leakers will release some renders of their outfits later on so that players know what to expect.

