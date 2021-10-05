Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal Thoma's ascension materials

Thoma will soon be a playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed exactly how to ascend him.
In version 2.2, Thoma will be a featured 4-star character in Hu Tao’s rerun banner. The Genshin Impact team has confirmed that he will be a Pyro polearm-user with a sub-DPS and shield support kit. Furthermore, thanks to leakers, players may already know all the materials needed to build him.
Thoma’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact
Leaks predict that ascending Thoma will require the following materials:
- Agnidus Agate
- Smoldering Pearl
- Fluorescent Fungus
- Insignias (Treasure Hoarders)
- Mora
Genshin Impact players can already farm most of these materials ahead of Thoma’s release. Fluorescent Fungus, however, is not yet available in Teyvat. Gamers will have to wait until Tsurumi Island is accessible in version 2.2 to find this new open-world item.
Thoma builders will need to challenge the Pyro Hypostasis quite a few times for its Smoldering Pearls. Players will need 46 Smoldering Pearls to fully ascend Thoma, and they can get 2 or 3 of them each time they defeat this boss. Beating the Pyro Hypostasis, like other fire-themed bosses, will also net some Agnidus Agate stones.
Apart from the world boss, players will also need to fight some Treasure Hoarders to build Thoma. These enemies may drop Treasure Hoarder Insignias, Silver Raven Insignias, and Golden Raven Insignias when defeated. As always, players can use a crafting bench to convert the lower-rarity insignias into the higher ones.
All of the items mentioned will come in handy for Genshin Impact players who plan to build Thoma. Listed below are the exact quantities needed at each of Thoma's ascension levels:
Level 20
- Agnidus Agate Sliver x1
- Fluorescent Fungus x3
- Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3
- 20,000 Mora
Level 40
- Smoldering Pearl x2
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x3
- Fluorescent Fungus x10
- Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15
- 40,000 Mora
Level 50
- Smoldering Pearl x4
- Agnidus Agate Fragment x6
- Fluorescent Fungus x20
- Silver Raven Insignia x12
- 60,000 Mora
Level 60
- Smoldering Pearl x8
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x3
- Fluorescent Fungus x30
- Silver Raven Insignia x18
- 80,000 Mora
Level 70
- Smoldering Pearl x12
- Agnidus Agate Chunk x6
- Fluorescent Fungus x45
- Golden Raven Insignia x12
- 100,000 Mora
Level 80
- Smoldering Pearl x20
- Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6
- Fluorescent Fungus x60
- Golden Raven Insignia x24
- 120,000 Mora
Thomas talent materials in Genshin Impact
As players ascend Thoma, they should naturally level up his talents as well. The materials needed to improve his talents are listed here:
- Transience scrolls
- Hellfire Butterflies
- Insignias (Treasure Hoarders)
- Mora
Again, Thoma players will need to challenge Treasure Hoarders for their Insignias. Beyond that, they will also need to challenge the Violet Court domain on Mondays, Thursdays, or Sundays to get Transience scrolls.
The latest weekly boss, Signora, is the only other obstacle in the way of building Thoma's talents. To bring any of his combat talents to level 7 and beyond, they will need to collect Hellfire Butterflies from the Fatui boss.
With his solid shielding abilities and off-field DPS, Thoma may very well be a great 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. Thoma wanters just need to wait until the second banner in 2.2 to begin building him.