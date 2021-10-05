Genshin Impact 2.2 leaks reveal Thoma's ascension materials

Thoma will soon be a playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed exactly how to ascend him.

In version 2.2, Thoma will be a featured 4-star character in Hu Tao’s rerun banner. The Genshin Impact team has confirmed that he will be a Pyro polearm-user with a sub-DPS and shield support kit. Furthermore, thanks to leakers, players may already know all the materials needed to build him.

Thoma’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Leaks predict that ascending Thoma will require the following materials:

Agnidus Agate

Smoldering Pearl

Fluorescent Fungus

Insignias (Treasure Hoarders)

Mora

Genshin Impact players can already farm most of these materials ahead of Thoma’s release. Fluorescent Fungus, however, is not yet available in Teyvat. Gamers will have to wait until Tsurumi Island is accessible in version 2.2 to find this new open-world item.

Thoma builders will need to challenge the Pyro Hypostasis quite a few times for its Smoldering Pearls. Players will need 46 Smoldering Pearls to fully ascend Thoma, and they can get 2 or 3 of them each time they defeat this boss. Beating the Pyro Hypostasis, like other fire-themed bosses, will also net some Agnidus Agate stones.

Apart from the world boss, players will also need to fight some Treasure Hoarders to build Thoma. These enemies may drop Treasure Hoarder Insignias, Silver Raven Insignias, and Golden Raven Insignias when defeated. As always, players can use a crafting bench to convert the lower-rarity insignias into the higher ones.

All of the items mentioned will come in handy for Genshin Impact players who plan to build Thoma. Listed below are the exact quantities needed at each of Thoma's ascension levels:

Level 20

Agnidus Agate Sliver x1

Fluorescent Fungus x3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3

20,000 Mora

Level 40

Smoldering Pearl x2

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Fluorescent Fungus x10

Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15

40,000 Mora

Level 50

Smoldering Pearl x4

Agnidus Agate Fragment x6

Fluorescent Fungus x20

Silver Raven Insignia x12

60,000 Mora

Level 60

Smoldering Pearl x8

Agnidus Agate Chunk x3

Fluorescent Fungus x30

Silver Raven Insignia x18

80,000 Mora

Level 70

Smoldering Pearl x12

Agnidus Agate Chunk x6

Fluorescent Fungus x45

Golden Raven Insignia x12

100,000 Mora

Level 80

Smoldering Pearl x20

Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6

Fluorescent Fungus x60

Golden Raven Insignia x24

120,000 Mora

Thomas talent materials in Genshin Impact

As players ascend Thoma, they should naturally level up his talents as well. The materials needed to improve his talents are listed here:

Transience scrolls

Hellfire Butterflies

Insignias (Treasure Hoarders)

Mora

Again, Thoma players will need to challenge Treasure Hoarders for their Insignias. Beyond that, they will also need to challenge the Violet Court domain on Mondays, Thursdays, or Sundays to get Transience scrolls.

✨Dino✨ @gIitterdino Thoma's transience books are ready to go!! 💖 Thoma's transience books are ready to go!! 💖 https://t.co/pEFxboMYvW

Also Read

The latest weekly boss, Signora, is the only other obstacle in the way of building Thoma's talents. To bring any of his combat talents to level 7 and beyond, they will need to collect Hellfire Butterflies from the Fatui boss.

With his solid shielding abilities and off-field DPS, Thoma may very well be a great 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. Thoma wanters just need to wait until the second banner in 2.2 to begin building him.

Edited by R. Elahi