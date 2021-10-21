Genshin Impact 2.4 might bring Yunjin banner and rerun an old character, as per leaks

According to recent leaks, Liyue's opera singer, Yunjin, is likely to make her debut in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Genshin Impact 2.2 has barely begun, and the game has already hinted at Itto and Gorou for version 2.3. Meanwhile, leakers are revealing content from even further than the next update. Yunjin was first leaked about a year ago, and early 2022 may finally see her released as a playable character.

Genshin Impact leakers hint at 2.4 banners

WFP @WangshengFP

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

It's confirmed that Yunjin will be in it! I didn't see her element or rarity. There's no news about the other banner as well, could be a rerun. There's still no news about Shenhe. (After 2.3, the story will return to Liyue~) twitter.com/tangzhu_tz/sta…

A trusted Genshin Impact leaker, Tz, recently posted what they know about version 2.4. Tz's tweet translates to say Yunjin is confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.4, though her element and rarity are unknown. There's also no word on the other 2.4 banner, but it may be a rerun.

Another popular leaker, UBatcha, responded to Tz's tweet shortly afterward. Evidently, the inside information from these two leakers matches one another. They both agree that Yunjin will be a 2.4 character, and UBatcha adds that a new area, probably the Chasm, will be released in 2.4 as well.

Yunjin in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact's protagonist is yet to meet Yunjin in Teyvat. Nevertheless, Yunjin's been mentioned a few times in the game, so players know her to be a talented and popular opera singer.

Players and leakers alike have believed for about a year now that Yunjin will become playable. Perhaps the most obvious clue that Yunjin is destined to be a playable character is on a bulletin board in Liyue Harbor. Here, a Heyu Tea House ad says Yunjin will arrive for three weeks of performances. Three weeks, of course, is the typical duration of an event banner in Genshin Impact.

there is an announcement on the bulletin board in liyue abt yunjin D: when is mhy gonna release her i've been waiting for soooo long !!

Yunjin likely made her first in-game appearance during a cutscene from Genshin Impact 2.1. In a scene from the Moonlight Festival, a character who looked like Yunjin's renders appeared in the background.

This cutscene may have also given a hint that Yunjin has an Anemo Vision. If viewers look closely, they can see a light green emblem that likely represents her Vision.

Tea🍵 @Yoiyu_

The result came close to Anemo and Dendro

So, I took a closer look at Yunjin´s vision and took some of the visions travelers expected her to be. The result came close to Anemo and Dendro

The result came close to Anemo and Dendro

#GenshinImpact https://t.co/RXcWoDptzF

Leakers have mostly predicted Yunjin will be a 4-star character, so players can expect her to be featured under an unknown 5-star's banner, or as a rerun.

Rerun banner possibilities for Genshin Impact 2.4

Speculating on the other banner in Genshin Impact 2.4 is rather difficult. Yae Miko's banner could appear at any time, and so could Shenhe's. If earlier rumors were correct that Dendro will be released around the same time as The Chasm, the 2.4 banner has even more possibilities.

However, in the event that the other banner in 2.4 is a rerun like Tz speculated, there are a few options for the 5-star. Before Genshin Impact 2.2, leakers were predicting reruns of Childe, Hu Tao, Ganyu, and Albedo.

2.3 Itto and re-run albedo
2.4 Shenhe and re-run Xiao
2.5 Yae Miko and re-run Ganyu

2.4 Shenhe and re-run Xiao

2.5 Yae Miko and re-run Ganyu, Is it leaked ? Of course not, it's only prediction and speculation from players. But yeah, I want Shenhe or Yae Miko so badly 😍2.3 Itto and re-run albedo

2.4 Shenhe and re-run Xiao

2.5 Yae Miko and re-run Ganyu, https://t.co/wlnDcOt7W7

Since those rerun predictions, Genshin Impact has hinted that Itto will be released in 2.3. Leakers predict Itto will be a 5-star character, leaving space for only one rerun in 2.3, assuming there will be two banners.

Hu Tao and Tartaglia are now getting reruns in 2.2, but Ganyu or Albedo are still possible for 2.4. Of course, reruns are hard to predict, even for leakers. Genshin Impact players will have to wait for more leaks or official confirmation to be sure of what's to come.

