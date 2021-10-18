Top 5 hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.2 Tsurumi Island

Genshin Impact unveiled Tsurumi Island with the recent update, and players may now discover new achievements in this part of Inazuma.

In the 2.2 patch, there are several hidden achievements that can be unlocked by exploring Tsurumi Island and completing new quests. This article compiles five new secret achievements that players can complete for Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.2: 5 secret achievements on Tsurumi Island

5) Moshiri Kara

Moshiri Kara domain (Image via miHoYo)

In Genshin Impact, players can get the Moshiri Kara achievement by unlocking the domain of the same name. This domain is among the small isles north of Tsurumi Island. To get here, players should use either the Waverider in Asase Shrine or the one in north Tsurumi.

However, the domain won't be unlocked on their first visit. There are three time trial challenges in the area that unlock Electro pillars upon completion. With all three Electro pillars lit, the Moshiri Kara domain will then be unlocked.

4) White’s Illusion

Tsurumi Island ghosts (Image via miHoYo/ HDRsaputra/YouTube)

After completing the quest, “The Sun Wheel and Mt. Kanna,” Genshin Impact players may find nine ghosts on Tsurumi Island. Speaking to any of them may unlock the White’s Illusion achievement.

3) A Tale of Two Cities

Thunderbird mural (Image via miHoYo/Noxxis Gaming/YouTube)

Genshin Impact players who’ve explored Tsurumi Island may have already found the underground area of Shirikoro Peak. Here, they may discover four Thunderbird murals inscribed on the walls. Revealing the hidden rooms behind all of them will unlock the achievement, “A Tale of Two Cities.”

To find the hidden rooms, one will need the Peculiar Pinion gadget from the Octave of the Maushiro quest. Using this device in front of the Thunderbird murals will unveil the rooms behind them and allow players to get this hidden achievement.

2) Thunderbird’s Lineage

Thunderbird Statue puzzle (Image via miHoYo/ON Game/YouTube)

Sometimes, using the Peculiar Pinion on Thunderbird Statues will reveal a hidden mechanism, such as a rotating cube puzzle. Genshin Impact players may find several puzzles on Tsurumi Island through these statues, and solving all of them yields the Thunderbird’s Lineage achievement.

1) Seven Letters

Stone Slate puzzle (Image via miHoYo/GENSHIN 45/YouTube)

To unlock the Seven Letters achievement, players must find all seven Stone Slates on Tsurumi Island. With all the slates in hand, they should then visit the Shirikoro Peak underground. Here, players may find seven empty slots for the Stone Slates.

Placing the Stone Slates in the empty slots reveals two Luxurious Chests and unlocks the Seven Letters achievement.

With the 2.2 patch in full swing, Genshin Impact players have their work cut out for them. Tsurumi Island's vast secrets and rewards are there for the taking.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul