Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Golden Wolflord Inazuma boss, Itto's signature weapon, and story quest revealed

Leaks from Genshin Impact's 2.3 beta are beginning to pour in, revealing some upcoming content surrounding Arataki Itto.

Genshin Impact leakers have predicted for a while now that Itto will be a Geo claymore character. Now, with the new leaks, players can get a glimpse of his best-in-slot weapon. Leaks also show a new boss battle in 2.3, and Itto players will need to challenge it to ascend him. However, the most exciting news for Itto fans is that their character will be getting a story quest in the next update.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal the Golden Wolflord boss for version 2.3

Genshin Impact leakers recently found a yet-unseen boss who’s likely to arrive in version 2.3. A Riftstalker-based boss, the Golden Wolflord, should appear on Tsurumi Island in the next update.

Future Itto players may have to spend quite some time with the Golden Wolflord. According to the leaks, this boss’ unique drops will be one of Itto's ascension materials, and players will need a total of 46 to ascend him fully.

Like the Riftstalkers on Tsurumi Island, the Golden Wolflord will apply corrosion on hit. This effect deals damage over time and bypasses shields. Consequently, characters like Zhongli may be put to the side in favor of a healer.

Genshin Impact players can expect claw slashes and biting attacks from this upcoming boss. The Golden Wolflord may also summon some helpers that provide it with shields.

The Golden Wolflord should make for a new and unique challenge in Genshin Impact. Players should make sure to bring a healer and a character who can deal Geo damage to handle this boss.

Itto’s signature weapon in Genshin Impact

Apart from the upcoming boss in Genshin Impact, leakers have also found Itto’s signature weapon. Itto should be a 5-star Geo character, and the leaks suggest that his best weapon will be the Redhorn Stonethresher claymore.

According to leaks, this claymore will have a base attack of up to 608, with a 66.2% CRIT Damage bonus at level 90.

Redhorn Stonethresher’s passive ability should also provide a defense buff of 20%, and normal and charged attack damage will be increased by 28% of the user’s defense. The claymore should provide these bonuses at R1, and the percentages will grow with refinement.

Leaks suggest that Itto’s burst will provide an attack buff based on his defense. Therefore, Redhorn Stonethresher’s defense and damage buffs will be especially useful for the upcoming character.

It’s likely that Redhorn Stonethresher will be on the weapon banner at the same time that Itto debuts on the character banner. Players can keep a lookout for these banners, as they should both appear in version 2.3.

Itto’s story quest

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

Arataki Itto will receive a Story Quest whereas Beidou and Gorou each will receive a Hangout Event.※ Subject to change. [2.3 BETA] Story Quest & Hangout EventsArataki Itto will receive a Story Quest whereas Beidou and Gorou each will receive a Hangout Event.※ Subject to change. #ProjectCelestia [2.3 BETA] Story Quest & Hangout Events

Arataki Itto will receive a Story Quest whereas Beidou and Gorou each will receive a Hangout Event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Leakers have indicated that Itto will get his own story quest in Genshin Impact 2.3. This quest, Cerambycidus, should be focused around Itto, who may get voiced dialogue like other story quests.

For now, there's no telling what story this quest will tell. Itto's known to be a competitive individual, having a strong rivalry with Kujou Sara and hosting bug-fighting tournaments with kids. Genshin Impact players may see more of Itto's ambition and fighting spirit once Cerambycidus is released in version 2.3.

