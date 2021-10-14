Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal two new artifact sets for Itto and Kokomi

Genshin Impact leakers are active once again, with a recent set of leaks detailing two future artifact sets.

The Husk of Opulent Dreams and the Divine Chorus artifact sets have been leaked with renders and set bonus descriptions. Based on their appearances and effects, it's likely that these artifacts were made to help Genshin Impact's newest 5-star, Kokomi, and an upcoming character, Itto.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal two upcoming artifact sets

A credible source of leaks, Genshin Intel, recently posted information about two artifact sets, Husk of Opulent Dreams and Divine Chorus. Here's all you need to know:

Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact set

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. https://t.co/NhDtxkMp04

A 2-piece set of Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts will increase a character's defense by 30% in Genshin Impact. Meanwhile, characters who use four of these artifacts will stack defense and Geo damage buff when off-field or when dealing Geo damage on-field.

With Arataki Itto's combat abilities now leaked, it's worth speculating that this artifact set will work exceptionally well on him once he's released.

Genshin Impact leakers believe that Itto's Elemental Burst will convert his normal, charged, and plunging attacks to deal Geo damage. Moreover, his attack will be buffed based on his defense. His attack speed should also be higher, though it's unclear if this speed bonus scales from his defense as well.

Since Husk of Opulent Dreams can buff both defense and Geo damage, this set may work very well with Itto's burst. Albedo players may also want to give this artifact set a try, as his Elemental Skill also scales from defense to deal Geo damage.

Divine Chorus artifact set

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Divine Chorus2pc: Healing Bonus +15%

4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH). Divine Chorus2pc: Healing Bonus +15%

4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH). https://t.co/e4dnwaxY0L

Leaks suggest that the Divine Chorus artifact set will provide a 2-piece bonus that buffs healing by 15%. With a 4-piece set, the character may generate a Healing Bubble that grows in power as party members are healed. The bubble should burst after three seconds, healing characters for 50% of the bubble's value and damaging the enemies by 90%.

Three seconds is definitely a short time to charge the bubble. Therefore, it's unclear whether this will be better than Maiden Beloved in terms of a pure-healing bonus artifact set. However, the more a character is able to heal in those three seconds, the more damage the bubble will deal when it bursts. With someone who can heal as well as Kokomi, this artifact set may greatly improve sub-DPS.

empoleon stan @stardustreigns @Genshin_Intel Okay I think I get itSo the more you heal, the more it adds onto this stacked healing, and all of this healing adds up over the course of 3 seconds, to heal for 50% of the total amount, and do damage for 90%It seems good on paper but 3 seconds is VERY short @Genshin_Intel Okay I think I get itSo the more you heal, the more it adds onto this stacked healing, and all of this healing adds up over the course of 3 seconds, to heal for 50% of the total amount, and do damage for 90%It seems good on paper but 3 seconds is VERY short

Kokomi should be a great candidate for this upcoming artifact set, though playtesting is required to see if it will be her best option. Playtesting should reveal whether Kokomi can make good use out of the Healing Bubble, examining the limits on how much extra damage she can do with it.

It's unclear when exactly these two new artifact sets will arrive. However, with Itto forecasted for version 2.3 of Genshin Impact, the next update should be a safe assumption.

Edited by R. Elahi