Genshin Impact 2.2 patch notes reveal 5 most useful changes in the new update

Genshin Impact 2.2 will be released in just a few hours, and plenty of in-game changes will soon be implemented.

Many Genshin Impact players are excited about the new weapons, events, and exploration in version 2.2. On top of these new additions, Genshin Impact is implementing a few changes that will certainly be useful to its playerbase.

This article compiles some of the best modifications mentioned in the version 2.2 patch notes.

Top 5 best changes in Genshin Impact 2.2

5) Longer time adjustments

Changing the clock in version 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

Geshin Impact players often change their in-game time to farm items, fish, or complete quests. There’s currently a 24-hour limit on how far they can fast-forward the clock. This limit sometimes entails that players have to fast forward one day, then fast forward again.

Fortunately, in Genshin Impact 2.2, the 24-hour limit will expand. With the ability to change the clock by days at a time, players should no longer need to fast forward twice to meet quest requirements.

4) Easier learning of furnishing blueprints

Furniture creation interface (Image via miHoYo)

In Genshin Impact 2.2, learning about furnishing blueprints will be much more accessible. Currently, players need to open their inventories, select the blueprint, and learn it. However, in 2.2, they will also be able to do that at crafting benches, the forging menu, and the furnishing creation screen.

This change should reduce the hassle for Genshin Impact players who use the Serenitea Pot. After purchasing a furnishing blueprint, the process of learning and making it should now be quicker and easier.

3) Parametric Transformer compatibility with Inazuma items

Ganyu with the Parametric Transformer (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can feed the Parametric Transformer different minerals, plants, and monster drops to earn items like Mora and level-up materials. However, since Inazuma’s release in version 2.2, all items specific to the Electro nation have become incompatible with the device.

Now in version 2.2, this problem is solved. From now on, players can input Inazuma specialties into the Parametric Transformer for their weekly rewards.

2) Mora limit removed in the Stardust Exchange

Purchasing Mora from the Stardust Exchange (Image via miHoYo)

Apart from the monthly wishes, Mora is perhaps the most useful item for sale in Genshin Impact’s Stardust Exchange. Players need Mora to level up virtually anything in the game. Coupled with that, Ley Line Deposits for Mora are generally considered a waste of resin.

Now in version 2.2, players can purchase an unlimited amount of Mora from the Stardust Exchange. There’s a limit of 100 Mora x10,000 per exchange, but players should still be able to make multiple purchases.

1) Increased artifact capacity

Artifact inventory (Image via miHoYo)

Beginning in version 2.2, Genshin Impact will allow players to have up to 1,500 artifacts in their inventory. This is a big upgrade from the previous limit of 1,000. Since artifacts are so crucial to building characters, this is a huge fix for late-game enthusiasts.

Many players spend plenty of resin on artifact domains, and consequently, the 1,000 capacity is rather easy to fill. Now in 2.2, they should have some more freedom before deciding which artifacts to give up or feed into others.

These patch notes offer further insight into Genshin Impact 2.2. Through the implementation of these changes, players have a lot to be excited about.

