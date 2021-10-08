Genshin Impact leaks: All upcoming Sakura tree rewards revealed

The next update to Genshin Impact is just days away, meaning players will soon earn more rewards from the Sacred Sakura tree.

Since Inazuma was introduced in version 2.0, Genshin Impact has rewarded players for collecting Electro Sigils and offering them to the Sacred Sakura. Rewards have included free wishes, Crowns of Insight, weapon billets and other useful items. The upcoming rewards are still unconfirmed, but a leak from June likely reveals all the Sacred Sakura gifts to come.

Sacred Sakura tree rewards in Genshin Impact

In the leak above, Project Celestia revealed all the available rewards from Genshin Impact’s Sacred Sakura tree. The leak has been accurate through version 2.1, where players are currently limited to Favor Level 30.

In version 2.2, Genshin Impact players will be able to reach at least Favor Level 40 in the Sacred Sakura tree. The 2.2 livestream announced the new Inazuma-themed Serenitea Pot realm, and players will need to reach Favor Level 40 to get it. However, it’s unclear whether players will be capped at level 40, or if they will be able to bring the Sacred Sakura to max level.

The Sacred Sakura’s rewards from level 31-40 are totalled up in the list below:

1 Fragile Resin

4 Acquaint Fates

2 Intertwined Fates

1 Inazuma Shrine of Depths key

1 Crown of Insight

1 Northlander Catalyst Billet

1 Dream Solvent

2 Philosophies of Elegance

2 Philosophies of Light

2 Philosophies of Transience

100 Mystic Enhancement Ores

1,800 Adventure EXP

500,000 Mora

The rewards for levels 41-50 are mostly the same, with just two small differences. Players will receive a namecard instead of another shrine key at Favor Level 48. Also, Favor Level 44 will award a bow billet instead of a catalyst billet. Apart from these differences, the level 41-50 rewards are the same as the list above.

ethan💫 @ethan2500131 hey mhy i think you should raise the sacred sakura level to 50 in 2.2, here's my reasoning hey mhy i think you should raise the sacred sakura level to 50 in 2.2, here's my reasoning https://t.co/cKG0qZLdUL

Gamers must offer 25 Electro Sigils to the Sacred Sakura for each Favor Level. Therefore, 250 sigils will be required to bring the Favor Level from 30 to 40. Some Genshin Impact players have already stockpiled enough sigils to reach level 40 in version 2.1. Nevertheless, for players who are lacking Electro Sigils, Tsurumi Island will surely have some new opportunities.

The Sacred Sakura tree has been one of the best sources of in-game rewards since its debut in version 2.0. Thankfully, Genshin Impact players can expect the same quality of rewards through version 2.2.

