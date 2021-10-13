Top 5 features in Genshin Impact 2.2 Update

Genshin Impact 2.2 will soon be released, introducing plenty of new content to the game.

Exciting additions in 2.2 will include the new playable character, Thoma, some new weapons, and a new island to explore. However, there are also some smaller features for players to get excited about. This article covers several improvements to the game that Genshin Impact players will see once version 2.2 is released.

The 5 best features coming in version 2.2 of Genshin Impact

5) Improved time adjustment

Max time adjustment in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, players can change the in-game time through Paimon’s menu. Players often do this to fulfil specific quest requirements or to farm time-exclusive items.

Currently, players can’t fast-forward time by more than 24 hours at once. However, this is soon to change. Beginning in version 2.2, players will be able to adjust the in-game time by "days" at a time.

4) Increased artifact limit

Artifact storage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Artifacts have always been key to building characters in Genshin Impact. Many players spend plenty of resin trying to farm new artifacts, hoping for good stats and substats. Consequently, it’s easy for late-game players to reach the current artifact limit.

Thankfully, version 2.2 plans to increase the artifact limit in players’ inventories. While the current limit is 1,000, the artifact limit in version 2.2 and beyond will be 1,500.

3) New items in Marjorie’s store

Marjorie's souvenir shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many Genshin Impact players have already purchased all the limited items in Mondstadt and Liyue’s souvenir shops. By now, most players only visit the shop every so often to exchange any sigils they’ve picked up for Mora, the only unlimited item.

In version 2.2, however, some players may have an excellent reason to visit Marjorie’s shop in Mondstadt. Three new items will soon be available in this souvenir shop:

Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon

Windsong Lyre

Wind-Blessed Harpastum

These three gadgets were all exclusive items to Genshin Impact events. The first two were exclusive to the Windblume Festival, while the Harpastum was obtained in the Midsummer Island Adventure. Fortunately, players who missed out on these events may soon receive these items from Marjorie.

2) Floating furniture

Floating Platform preview in the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

A new landform furnishing is arriving alongside the 2.2 update. Genshin Impact players will soon be able to use Floating Platforms in their Serenitea Pot realms. As the name suggests, Floating Platforms are landmasses that hover in the air at a height that players may specify.

Serenitea Pot players will be able to give their realms even more customization thanks to this new furnishing. Like any other landform, players can place other furnishings on top of it. So, if a player wants a well, flower stand, or any decor to float above the rest, version 2.2 will make that possible.

1) New realm layout in the Serenitea Pot

New realm layout preview in the Genshin Impact 2.2 livestream (Image via miHoYo)

In version 2.2, a new Inazuma-themed Serenitea Pot realm is coming to Genshin Impact. Players will unlock this realm layout, Silken Courtyard, by reaching Favor Level 40 with the Sacred Sakura.

Based on the 2.2 livestream, Silken Courtyard will feature sakura leaf bridges, a warm sunset, and a new Inazuma-themed main building. Genshin Impact players may soon consider changing their main realm in their Serenitea Pots with these new features.

