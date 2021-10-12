When will Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance be over? Server downtime details revealed

Version 2.1 of Genshin Impact is now coming to a close, with a new update just hours away.

In version 2.2, Genshin Impact players will obtain new weapons, fight new enemies, and explore the latest addition to Inazuma, Tsurumi Island. However, as with any major update, Genshin Impact has scheduled five hours for maintenance. The game will be inaccessible during maintenance, but thankfully, rewards will be available for players once the update is complete.

Genshin Impact 2.2 maintenance endtime

Genshin Impact will be under maintenance today, October 13, for the 2.2 update. Maintenance will take place from 6.00 - 11.00 AM (UTC+8). During this time, Genshin Impact servers will be down, and gamers will be unable to play. However, when maintenance hours end, the 2.2 update will be ready to go with new content for players to enjoy.

In various time zones, maintenance will end at the hours listed below:

China: October 13, 11.00 AM (CST)

India: October 13, 8.30 AM (IST)

Japan: October 13, 12.00 PM (JST)

UK: October 13, 4.00 AM (BST)

USA: October 12, 11.00 PM (EDT)

Genshin Impact maintenance compensation

Genshin Impact has announced that they will give players free Primogems to compensate for the 2.2 maintenance. More specifically, players will get 60 Primogems for every hour the servers are down, totalling 300. To be eligible for this reward, players must only reach Adventure Rank 5 when maintenance begins.

Maintenance may end ahead of schedule, as it has in some past updates. If this happens in the 2.2 update, players will still receive all 300 Primogems. On the off chance that maintenance takes longer than expected, players may receive more Primogems at the rate of 60 per hour.

Though Genshin Impact didn’t announce this, they may patch some bugs and give players 300 more Primogems for their troubles. Genshin Impact has done this in many of its past updates. So, with maintenance compensation on top of the bug fixes, it’s likely that players will get 600 Primogems once they’ve updated to version 2.2.

Some exciting additions are coming to Genshin Impact in this new update. The character event banner will feature Childe again, while the weapon banner will feature a new 5-star bow. Moreover, the new Riftstalker enemies and Tsurumi Island will make for some new in-game experiences. Players need to wait a few more hours to play through all the upcoming content.

