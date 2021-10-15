Gorou's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Talent and level-up resources leaked

Gorou is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks may have revealed the exact materials needed to build him.
Genshin Impact recently hinted that Gorou would be a playable character, likely in version 2.3. Gorou is a Geo bow character, and he will likely be a 4-star unit when released. Now, thanks to leakers, players may already know his ascension and talent materials.
Gorou’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact
To ascend Gorou, leaks suggest that players will need to collect the following items:
- Perpetual Hearts
- Prithiva Topaz
- Sango Pearls
- Specter drops
- Mora
Genshin Impact players who plan to build Gorou should challenge the Perpetual Mechanical Array quite a few times. This boss battle is the only way to get Perpetual Hearts, and players will need 46 to fully ascend Gorou. The boss may also drop the Prithiva Topaz stones that Gorou needs.
Gorou players will also need to search Watatsumi Island for Sango Pearls and fight Specters for their unique drops. To find these enemies and items, players can refer to the two maps below:
At each ascension level, the materials needed to further level up Gorou are listed below:
Level 20
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1
- Sango Pearl x3
- Spectral Husk x3
- 20,000 Mora
Level 40
- Perpetual Heart x2
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3
- Sango Pearl x10
- Spectral Husk x15
- 40,000 Mora
Level 50
- Perpetual Heart x4
- Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6
- Sango Pearl x20
- Spectral Heart x12
- 60,000 Mora
Level 60
- Perpetual Heart x8
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3
- Sango Pearl x30
- Spectral Heart x18
- 80,000 Mora
Level 70
- Perpetual Heart x12
- Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6
- Sango Pearl x45
- Spectral Nucleus x12
- 100,000 Mora
Level 80
- Perpetual Heart x20
- Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6
- Sango Pearl x60
- Spectral Nucleus x24
- 120,000 Mora
Gorou’s talent materials in Genshin Impact
As Genshin Impact players level up and ascend Gorou, they should of course improve his talents as well. Based on the leaks, leveling up Gorou’s talents will require the following items:
- Light scrolls
- Specter drops
- Molten Moments
- Mora
Again, players will need to fight plenty of Specters for Gorou's talents. Gorou players will also need Light scrolls, which are available in the Violet Court domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Also Read
Finally, players will need to challenge the Signora weekly boss to bring any of Gorou's talents to level 7 and higher. She may drop any of the three talent materials, but only the Molten Moment drops will be useful to Gorou. Players may consider using Dream Solvents to convert any other drops into Molten Moments so they can improve Gorou's talents.