Gorou's ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Talent and level-up resources leaked

Gorou is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks may have revealed the exact materials needed to build him.

Genshin Impact recently hinted that Gorou would be a playable character, likely in version 2.3. Gorou is a Geo bow character, and he will likely be a 4-star unit when released. Now, thanks to leakers, players may already know his ascension and talent materials.

Gorou’s ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

◆ General of the Watatsumi Army

◆ Geo

"Kindness and loyalty are the representation of virtue. Without a doubt, my friend Gorou is a virtuous general." — Kaedehara Kazuha
◆ Gorou ‧ Canine Warrior
◆ General of the Watatsumi Army
◆ Geo
◆ Canis Bellatoris

◆ General of the Watatsumi Army

◆ Geo

◆ Canis Bellatoris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YEDrXXikKS

To ascend Gorou, leaks suggest that players will need to collect the following items:

Perpetual Hearts

Prithiva Topaz

Sango Pearls

Specter drops

Mora

Genshin Impact players who plan to build Gorou should challenge the Perpetual Mechanical Array quite a few times. This boss battle is the only way to get Perpetual Hearts, and players will need 46 to fully ascend Gorou. The boss may also drop the Prithiva Topaz stones that Gorou needs.

Gorou players will also need to search Watatsumi Island for Sango Pearls and fight Specters for their unique drops. To find these enemies and items, players can refer to the two maps below:

At each ascension level, the materials needed to further level up Gorou are listed below:

Level 20

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Sango Pearl x3

Spectral Husk x3

20,000 Mora

Level 40

Perpetual Heart x2

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3

Sango Pearl x10

Spectral Husk x15

40,000 Mora

Level 50

Perpetual Heart x4

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6

Sango Pearl x20

Spectral Heart x12

60,000 Mora

Level 60

Perpetual Heart x8

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3

Sango Pearl x30

Spectral Heart x18

80,000 Mora

Level 70

Perpetual Heart x12

Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6

Sango Pearl x45

Spectral Nucleus x12

100,000 Mora

Level 80

Perpetual Heart x20

Prithiva Topaz Gemstone x6

Sango Pearl x60

Spectral Nucleus x24

120,000 Mora

Gorou’s talent materials in Genshin Impact

As Genshin Impact players level up and ascend Gorou, they should of course improve his talents as well. Based on the leaks, leveling up Gorou’s talents will require the following items:

Light scrolls

Specter drops

Molten Moments

Mora

Again, players will need to fight plenty of Specters for Gorou's talents. Gorou players will also need Light scrolls, which are available in the Violet Court domain on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Molten Moment description (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, players will need to challenge the Signora weekly boss to bring any of Gorou's talents to level 7 and higher. She may drop any of the three talent materials, but only the Molten Moment drops will be useful to Gorou. Players may consider using Dream Solvents to convert any other drops into Molten Moments so they can improve Gorou's talents.

