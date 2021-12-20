Top 5 characters voiced by Reina Ueda, the Genshin Impact VA of Ganyu 

In Genshin Impact, Reina Ueda is the Japanese voice actor for a popular, playable character, Ganyu.

Genshin Impact fans may know Ueda as Ganyu, but the actor has taken many roles in anime, video games, and film over the past decade. Apart from Ganyu, this article compiles some of the most iconic characters that Ueda has voiced in her career.

The five best anime characters voiced by Genshin Impact VA, Reina Ueda

5) Kanao Tsuyuri (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Apart from her role in Genshin Impact, Reina Ueda plays the role of Kanao Tsuyuri in the hit series Demon Slayer. This young girl grew a hatred for demons in response to what they did to her loved ones. Kanao is unemotive, robotic and often flips a coin to resolve her indecisiveness.

Among other Demon Slayers, Kanao's mute personality sticks out. She passed the final selection and became a Demon Slayer regardless, proving her ambition. Upon watching Kanao grow as a character, it's no surprise that she ranked in the top 10 in two official Demon Slayer popularity polls.

4) Kisa Sohma (Fruits Basket)

DestinyRachael 🌷🎄 @destinyrach I love Kisa Sohma I LOVE KISA SOHMA 🥺🐯 I love Kisa Sohma I LOVE KISA SOHMA 🥺🐯 https://t.co/JAtpGVmpWJ

In the 2019 take of the classic anime, Fruits Basket, Ueda plays Kisa Sohma. This character had been bullied and harassed for her appearance. Consequently, she closed herself off from the world before meeting the show's protagonist, Tohru.

Kisa becomes a dynamic character in Fruits Basket, growing out of her shell to interact more with others. Plenty of people go through similar things as Kisa, resocializing themselves after being ostracized. Through emotional scenes, the Genshin Impact VA pulls off plenty of compelling performances in this series.

3) Ayumu Mutō (Japan Sinks: 2020)

dreaaa @dreeofyourdream Japan Sinks "It's way more important who we're with than where we are." -Ayumu Muto Japan Sinks "It's way more important who we're with than where we are." -Ayumu Muto https://t.co/EbHGNYPAvP

Genshin Impact's Ganyu VA also has a lead role in the 10-episode series, Japan Sinks: 2020. Here, Ueda plays Ayumu Mutō, a young girl trying to survive a post-apocalyptic Japan with her family.

Even in the face of routine, catastrophic events, Ayumu has the courage to help those in need. Ayumu isn't a perfect character, and her reactions to the world around her don't reflect someone with resolve or fortitude. She's still a kid, and following the story from a child's perspective brings a sense of realism and humanity to the dystopian setting.

2) Akane Shinjo (SSSS.Gridman)

SSSS.Gridman is an anime homage to the original 90's Gridman series. In this single-season anime, the Genshin Impact VA plays the role of Akane Shinjo, the secondary antagonist of the series.

Despite coming across as pleasant and lively, Akane is a deeply troubled individual. As the series progresses, she becomes a relatable character, leaving many fans with a favorable attitude toward one of the show's primary villains.

1) Ruri (Dr. Stone)

Topping the list among Ueda's character roles is Ruri from the hit show, Dr. Stone. In this series, Ruri is the priestess in Ishigami Village, a small community in the world years after humans were turned to stone.

Ruri is known for her gentle personality. She's generally accommodating, though she does show a more assertive side at times. Ruri is one of the most likable characters in the series, and Dr. Stone fans may continue to follow her story as the show continues.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar