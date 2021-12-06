5 best support characters in Genshin Impact as of December 2021

Genshin Impact now has over 40 playable characters, and some serve in roles that help the whole team clear a challenge.

In Genshin Impact, a support character is one who does not focus on their own DPS as their main function. This may include shielders, healers, and characters who buff the team or debuff enemies. The list below compiles five of the best Genshin Impact characters who help their party in one of these unique ways.

The 5 best support characters in Genshin Impact

5) Mona

Mona is a 5-star standard banner character in Genshin Impact, and she's also one of the game's best support units. Part of what makes Mona useful is that she can taunt enemies into attacking a decoy with her Elemental Skill. More importantly, however, her Elemental Burst is an incredible debuffer.

With her Elemental Burst, Mona traps enemies, leaving them susceptible to attacks. When these trapped enemies are attacked, they take increased damage.

Mona is especially viable in Freeze teams with Ganyu or Ayaka, as her abilities help render enemies constantly immobile.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun provides value to Genshin Impact teams in several ways. Her sub-DPS is great, thanks to her powerful Elemental Burst and off-field Elemental Skill damage. However, her Elemental Skill also makes for a great support ability.

When Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill is active, characters get a buff to their Elemental Burst. This buff scales on each character's Burst energy cost. With her Elemental Skill crowned, a character with 80 energy cost gets a nice 24% buff to their burst damage.

3) Bennett

Bennett has been one of the best units in Genshin Impact since the game was first released. He acts as a team buffer and also a healer.

Genshin Impact players may see huge damage buffs by using Bennett's Elemental Burst. This ability creates an AoE where characters' ATK stats increase. Bennett players can simply build the character to have a high base ATK to get great damage buffs for their team.

2) Zhongli

Without a doubt, Zhongli is the most effective shield support character in Genshin Impact. His Elemental Skill may create a Jade Shield every 12 seconds, and the shield lasts 20 seconds. So, if the shield doesn't break, Zhongli players can maintain a shield at all times.

Zhongli is also a great support character because of his Elemental Burst. This ability drops a meteor on enemies, immobilizing them for several seconds. Genshin Impact players can capitalize on these few seconds with some free DPS or by re-summoning Zhongli's shield.

1) Kazuha

Many Genshin Impact players agree that Kazuha has taken Venti's spot as the best Anemo character in the game.

Kazuha can easily Swirl elements onto enemies with both of his elemental abilities. With the Viridescent Venerer artifacts, this debuffs enemies to the Swirled element. On top of this, Kazuha buffs party members' elemental damage as he Swirls elements.

The stacked buffs and debuffs make Kazuha perhaps the best support character in Genshin Impact thus far.

