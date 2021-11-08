Genshin Impact standard banner and weapons banner pity explained

Gacha is a core element of Genshin Impact as many players farm Primogems to try their luck summoning new characters and weapons.
Genshin Impact regularly has three gacha banners for players to wish from. The standard banner is permanent and rarely changes. However, the two event banners often rotate their featured 5-star and 4-star drops.
All the banners feature a "pity" mechanic that guarantees rare summons, and this article explains how pity works on the standard banner and weapons banner.
How pity works on Genshin Impact's standard banner
In Genshin Impact, pity refers to the number of wishes spent on a banner since a player's last 5-star summon. On the standard banner, gamers are guaranteed to get a 5-star by the time their pity reaches 90.
Although pity may reach 90 by the time a player gets a 5-star, this is a rare and unfortunate occasion. Thankfully, a hidden mechanic called "soft pity" sharply raises the 5-star summon rates at around 75 wishes.
When players make a 5-star summon, there's a 50% chance it will be a weapon and 50% that it will be a character. Currently, gamers may get one of the following characters or weapons for their 5-star:
5-star characters on the standard banner
- Keqing
- Mona
- Qiqi
- Diluc
- Jean
5-star weapons on the standard banner
- Amos' Bow
- Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
- Primordial Jade Winged-Spear
- Wolf's Gravestone
- Aquila Favonia
- Skyward Harp
- Skyward Spine
- Skyward Atlas
- Skyward Pride
- Skyward Blade
Pity can also be examined for 4-star summons. On any banner, gamers always get a 4-star or better within 10 wishes of their last 4-star. Again, there's a 50-50 chance between getting a 4-star character or weapon.
Thus far, Genshin Impact has made a habit of adding all the 4-star characters to the standard banner. This may not be true during the debut banner for a 4-star, but they all get added to the standard banner eventually.
On the other hand, the standard banner lacks several 4-star weapons. The current selection of 4-star weapons on this banner are listed here:
4-star weapons on the standard banner
- Rust
- The Stringless
- The Widsith
- Eye of Perception
- Rainslasher
- The Bell
- Lion's Roar
- The Flute
- Dragon's Bane
- Favonius Lance
- Favonius Sword
- Favonius Greatsword
- Favonius Codex
- Favonius Warbow
- Sacrificial Bow
- Sacrificial Sword
- Sacrificial Greatsword
- Sacrificial Fragments
Pity in Genshin Impact's weapons banner
Genshin Impact's weapons banner pity is notably different from the other two banners. Unlike the character and standard banner, gamers are guaranteed a 5-star weapon by the time their pity reaches 80, not 90. Players also enter soft pity earlier on the weapons banner. Instead of the 75th wish, soft pity begins at 65 on the weapons banner.
Like with the character banner, pity on the weapons banner carries over when it rotates. This means that any 4-star and 5-star pity a player has on the weapons banner is maintained when the featured weapons change.
Thus far, the weapons banner has always featured two 5-star weapons. Initially, gamers have a 75% chance to get one of the two promoted weapons on their 5-star summon. If they get a different weapon, their next 5-star is guaranteed to be one of the featured weapons. Each promoted 5-star weapon has an equal chance of dropping.
The weapons banner also features a mechanic called "Epitomized Path." Here, players can select one of the two featured 5-star weapons that they prefer. For every 5-star weapon they pull that's not their selected choice, they get one Fate Point. Getting two Fate Points guarantees the next 5-star to be their chosen weapon.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Changing the selected weapon in Epitomized Path, or summoning it, resets a player's Fate Points. Unlike pity, any progress in the Epitomized Path resets when the weapons banner rotates.