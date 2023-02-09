Genshin Impact weapon banner pity: Epitomized Path, soft pity, and drop rate explained

Genshin Impact's weapon banners have similar features to regular Character Event Wishes. However, there are differences in pity and drop rate.

Epitomized Path is something exclusive to Epitome Invocation and cannot be found in other Event Wishes.

Here is a concise list of what you should know about weapon banner pity and drop rates:

Soft Pity: Begins at the 63rd pull

Begins at the 63rd pull Hard Pity: Is at the 80th pull

Is at the 80th pull Featured 5-stars: When pulling a 5-star, you have a 75% of it being one of the featured ones.

What you should know about Genshin Impact weapon banner pity and drop rates

Epitome Invocation is what you should be looking for (Image via HoYoverse)

Weapon banners are known as Epitome Invocation in Genshin Impact. Although the featured weapons might change in every phase, the name will always be the same.

The example in the image above uses the second half of Genshin Impact 3.4's Epitome Invocation. The important things of note are:

When pulling a 5-star weapon, you have a 75% of it being one of the featured ones.

Similarly, pulling a 4-star weapon has a 75% of it being something from the featured list.

However, there are far more details under the "Details" section of this page.

Some important details can be seen here (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a summary of the important parts of the "Details" webpage:

Base rate of getting a 5-star weapon: 0.7%

0.7% Guaranteed 5-star weapon: By the 80th pull (this is Hard Pity)

By the 80th pull (this is Hard Pity) Featured 5-star weapon guarantee: If you fail the 75% chance to get a featured 5-star weapon, you will be guaranteed one of the two featured options for your next 5-star.

If you fail the 75% chance to get a featured 5-star weapon, you will be guaranteed one of the two featured options for your next 5-star. Epitomized Path: You can select one of the featured 5-star options, and if you get two Fate Points, you are guaranteed to get it by the next time you pull a 5-star.

You can select one of the featured 5-star options, and if you get two Fate Points, you are guaranteed to get it by the next time you pull a 5-star. Fate Points: You get one if you fail to pull the featured 5-star weapon from your Epitomized Path.

You can click on the icon in the bottom-left corner of a Genshin Impact weapon banner to select your Epitomized Path. The following image is an example of one.

A player who selected Aqua Simulacra and has one Fate Point (Image via HoYoverse)

Other minor details of note include:

6% chance to get a 4-star item.

93.3% chance to get a 3-star weapon.

You're guaranteed a 4-star item every ten pulls.

You have a 75% chance of the first 4-star weapon you get from Epitome Invocation being one of the featured 4-stars.

Now, it's time to look at weapon banner pity in more detail.

Weapon banner pity

A visualization of Pity from Genshin Impact 3.4's first Epitome Invocation (Image via Paimon.moe)

Pity rates can easily be tracked through external third-party websites like Paimon.moe. Travelers already know that they're guaranteed a 5-star weapon by their 80th pull (this is hard pity). However, they might not know that their odds of pulling one increase by the 63rd summon.

That boosted chance is known as soft pity. Genshin Impact is a gacha game, so you could get a 5-star weapon on anything between your first and 80th pull.

