5 reasons why Genshin Impact is one of the best gacha games of all time

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful gacha games in recent years, leading many fans to declare it as one of the best gacha games, period.

Everybody has their tastes on which title should be considered the best gacha game. However, Genshin Impact is one of the front runners in that topic of discussion simply because of all the things it does right. It has its flaws, naturally, but its positives far outweigh its negatives.

Genshin Impact is still considered a young gacha game, so there are many years to grow and prosper, further cementing its status as one of the best gacha games of all time. While it could always change for the worse, Genshin Impact's recent updates seem to indicate that this titan won't be toppled any time soon.

Five reasons why Genshin Impact is such a good gacha game

5) Constant new, innovative updates

Midsummer Island Adventure seems exciting (Image via Genshin Impact)

Many gacha games start coasting by releasing the bare minimum to appease their fanbase. However, Genshin Impact goes above and beyond in how diverse their updates are. Some updates stay in the game for many years, and others stay for a short while.

Something like Windtrace is drastically different from the upcoming Midsummer Island Adventure, and that's just one minor example of how Genshin Impact is constantly introducing new content.

Other gacha games have a few set activities where they just introduce a new character, and that's it. Hardly anything new, except stronger enemies, comes along, making a game like Genshin Impact so refreshing.

4) Not as blatant in the microtransactions department

One of the biggest problems about gacha games is how blatantly obvious they are regarding their greed. Genshin Impact isn't a 100% free game, but players can play it for free without being hit by adverts every few seconds.

Many players are turned off by the idea of seeing advertisements all over their games, especially if it litters a significant portion of their screen. Fortunately, Genshin Impact isn't so on the nose with their microtransactions.

They exist, but players generally have to go out of their way to buy them. Unsurprisingly, Genshin Impact is one of the most profitable gacha games out there, with one of the reasons being that it isn't just a blatant cash grab. The general gameplay is still easy and exciting enough to entice F2P players.

3) Excellent ports

The PS5 port is quite good (Image via Genshin Impact)

Most gacha games are only available on mobile devices. However, Genshin Impact has several great ports that have captured the hearts of many players. The PC port is outstanding, which is surprising given how most mobile games tend to not transition as well into that kind of market.

Likewise, the PlayStation 5 port is also exceptionally well-made. The graphics on several of these platforms are amazing for what is also a mobile game, and the fact that it was released on iOS, Android, Windows, and the PC all on September 28, 2020, is simply outstanding.

Sometimes, other ports are just blatant cash grabs within the video game industry. The fact that Genshin Impact has a growing community in all of these platforms is unquestionably a sign of how great it is as a gacha game.

2) Memorable characters

Beidou and Ningguang, just two great characters from a memorable cast (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some gacha games have forgettable characters that players only collect if they're overpowered. While a few Genshin Impact players might play strictly from an efficiency standpoint, many genuinely enjoy the wacky adventures and lore associated with the characters in-game.

These characters also have great designs, making them iconic compared to the many lazily-inspired gacha designs found in the mobile market. These characters might not be famous from another series, but it also shows how great these original characters are.

Genshin Impact is constantly introducing new playable characters that have endeared themselves to the hearts of millions of players. It's not surprising that the game has so much fan art as it has presently.

1) Great gameplay

The most crucial part of any game is its gameplay. Without good gameplay, a video game is often ridiculed by online communities. This, in turn, leads to poor sales and poor public reception. Fortunately for Genshin Impact, it's a terrific game.

The inverse holds true. Great games tend to sell well, and Genshin Impact is regularly near the top for mobile games in terms of sales. It's unlikely to change soon, as miHoYo constantly introduces new updates that help keep the gameplay feeling fresh.

Other gacha games feel repetitive and lifeless at times. While grinding exists in Genshin Impact, the sheer amount of content in the game makes it difficult to label as "boring."

