Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Summer island, Inazuma sneak peek, Barbara and Jean outfits officially revealed

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream had a ton of content to show players, finally confirming much of the leaks. There is a wide assortment of new details ranging from mini-events associated with the Midsummer Island Adventure to a brief introduction of Inazuma.

Genshin Impact evolving, and the 1.6 update will bring it to new heights. As all of this info is taken from Genshin Impact's official livestream, it should be noted that some of the topics will be brief, as it's a sneak peek designed to hype up Genshin Impact players.

Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Details from the official live stream broken down

There are some minor details worth sharing about Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact 1.6 update is shaping up to be one of the most fun updates in the game. Players are finally going to see the highly-anticipated Inazuma region, but that's not all the 1.6 update promises.

The Midsummer Island Adventure is, a brand new summer event, full of beach fanservice that players are used to, including Jean and Barbara's new outfits.

Jean and Barbara outfit prices

Jean skin is obtained by purchasing from the shop

Limited-time Launch Sale = 1350 Genesis Crystal

No sale deal = 1680 Genesis Crystal



Barbara skin is obtained for free through a mini-event#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/xz71NiEN0f — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) May 28, 2021

As seen above, Jean's outfit is indeed locked behind a paywall. However, it costs a little more than $20 with the current Genesis Crystal exchange rates. The discount isn't as huge as some Genshin Impact fans expected it to be, as a difference of 330 Genesis Crystals is hardly noticeable in terms of price.

Still, the discounted price for Jean's skin is 1350 Genesis Crystals, which isn't too expensive for fans. Otherwise, they will have to spend 1680 Genesis Crystals to get the outfit. Excluding first-time bonuses, these are the current rates for Genesis Crystals in Genshin Impact (in USD):

$0.99 for 60 Genesis Crystals

$4.99 for 330 Genesis Crystals

$14.99 for 1090 Genesis Crystals

$29.99 for 2240 Genesis Crystals

$49.99 for 3880 Genesis Crystals

$99.99 for 8080 Genesis Crystals

Barbara's outfit is available for free as long as players complete the Echoing Tales event. Players just need to collect enough conches (the event currency), which should be simple given the nature of the event.

Midsummer Island Adventure

The Midsummer Island Adventure will be fun for some players (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Midsummer Island Adventure is a large event full of mini-events for players to enjoy. The rewards are quite generous, as one might expect from a large event. One of the most exciting pieces of new content is the Waveriders, which are boats that Genshin Impact players can use to get around Dodo Land.

Main Cannons, Make Ready... Fire! is an event where players use their Waverider's cannon to blow up monster forts in the sea. Players should be wary of whirlpools and enemies that may impede their progress.

Whirlpool off to Starboard... Full Speed Ahead! is an obstacle course event. Players use their Waveriders to travel by sea and use their gliders to soar through the air. Genshin Impact players can also collect Wavesplitter Insignias for a bonus.

The Maguu Kenki will be an interesting foe to overcome (Image via Genshin Impact)

Samurai Sighted... To Arms! is just a challenge for players to test themselves against the new enemy, Maguu Kenki. Speaking of enemies, Harpastum Bombs Loaded... Blow 'Em Away! has players blowing up random enemies with Harpastum Bombs.

Never-Ending Battle is an event where players try to defeat as many enemies as possible. Berserker variants are tougher versions of regular enemies, but Genshin Impact players will also have access to various buffs to make it a little easier.

KaboomBall Kombat is a cool event where players try to hit KaboomBalls back to their sender. Finally, there is Echoing Tales, which will be a bigger event compared to the rest of the events in terms of content. Here, players will need to collect conches to unlock rewards.

Inazuma

Last one is Narukami Island.

"The plant life here has grown gnarled and unnatural from growing in uttermost darkness. Something twisted seems to be sealed here." pic.twitter.com/ktoVjUosWh — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 28, 2021

Although the introductions of these various Inazuma islands were brief, there is still a little bit of info to share. The first island shown in the tweet above is Seirai Island, which is best known for the eternal thunderstorm in the middle of the island. As a result, the island looks chaotic.

Tsurumi Island is a mysterious island that nobody has set foot in for many years. It's unknown why the island is so deserted, but Genshin Impact players will likely find out soon enough.

Watatsumi Island is an island with strange foliage, particularly because of how its color deviates so much from the rest of Inazuma. There will be a lot of plants and trees here, but not much else is known about it.

The Grand Narukami Shrine will be very important (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Grand Narukami Shrine on Narukami Island is the largest shrine in all of Inazuma. It is a culturally significant landmark, and it will have plenty of cherry blossom trees around it.

Finally, the last location (which isn't described as Narukami Island in the livestream) is an ominous one. It's unnamed, but it looks like a corrupted area associated with darkness.