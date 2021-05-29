Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream reveals Redeem codes, free outfits for Barbara, new region, and skiffs

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream has revealed a lot of details that fans are going to love to hear about, especially since it involves some greatly anticipated content.

Much was covered in the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream, ranging from details involving free codes to minor Inazuma lore. For clarity, this article will primarily focus on Redeem codes, Barbara's outfit, the new region, skiffs, and miscellaneous details that are too minor to cover in a separate article.

Ultimately, Genshin Impact fans are going to love what's to come in the 1.6 update. The summer events are lighthearted and colorful, whereas the Inazuma story seems intriguing and ominous. The livestream didn't go into too much depth regarding these details, so Genshin Impact players will have to experience it for themselves when it comes out.

Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream details for Redeem Codes, Barbara's Outfit, a new region, skiffs, and more

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream was nearly 50 minutes long, so this article will act as a brief overview of the important topics as seen in the title. The livestream itself was a brief overview of what fans can expect to see in the 1.6 update, so only the relevant info seen in the video above will be discussed here (i.e., no filler host discussions about Kazuha's voice).

Free Redeem Codes

The redeem codes were releaved at various points in the livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following three codes are available for players to use until 11:00 PM (UTC-5) on May 28, 2021:

WTNTBYSZJNRD will give the player 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Ores.

8A6ABHTH2N9Z will give the player 100 Primogems and five Hero Wits.

UTNBBGSZ3NQM will give the player 100 Primogems and 50k Mora.

All of these codes have been tested and proven to work on the US version of Genshin Impact. It's free and hardly inconveniences the player, so Genshin Impact players are recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Barbara's outfit

The Barbara skin will be easy to get (Image via Genshin Impact)

Although some players were concerned about leaks regarding Jean's outfit only being available after spending real-world cash, Barbara's outfit is free. Jean's outfit is still available to be purchased, but players can get Barbara's outfit if they participate in the Midsummer Island Adventure event and collect enough of the relevant event currency.

The event currency players need to collect Echoing Conches, which is available during the Echoing Tales event. It will be available in the Character Outfit Shop in future versions, although the method for obtaining it then isn't known right now.

The events are lighthearted, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't have much issue collecting the Barbara outfit for free. There are several mini-events going on during the Midsummer Island Adventure one, but it's specifically Echoing Tales that will reward players with the Barbara outfit.

New region

There will be a new region for Genshin Impact players to explore (Image via Genshin Impact)

Inazuma has been hyped up for a long time, but it's only briefly covered in the 1.6 livestream. The main thing seen at the beginning is Beidou's tournament, where she's trying to find hidden talents and individuals with great potential. Paimon just wants to go to Inazuma, which shocks Kazuha.

Kazuha is seen easily dispatching some foes during the tournament, but then it transitions to details about travelling and new enemies. This new region will have new enemies, such as the Maguu Kenki, a samurai enemy who can summon phantoms and deal Anemo and Cryo damage in one attack.

More of Inazuma is teased at the end of the video from Ayaka. She goes over each island, which will be described below.

Ayaka's overview of Inazuma

Ayaka is still relevant (Image via Genshin Impact)

First, Ayaka talks about how Inazuma is under lockdown due to its rulership. That said, the people of Inazuma have heard of the player's exploits in Mondstadt and Liyue. Ayaka herself wonders if the player will travel to Inazuma.

Watatsumi Island is a colorful place well-known for how different it is color-wise from other lands. It can be seen in the image above. This island, in particular, is located quite far away from Narukami Island, the home of Inazuma City.

Seirai Island is a strange-looking place consumed by an eternal storm. This perpetual thunderstorm engulfs the center of the island, which is the main reason why this island looks as unique as it does.

Tsurumi Island is an island nobody has been on in many years. It's enshrouded by a mysterious fog. There's also Narukami Island, where the Grand Narukami Shrine is located in. It's the largest shrine in Inazuma, and it will likely be a very important place in some Inazuma quest.

Skiffs

A player riding a boat in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finally, the last major topic of this article are the skiffs. Skiffs are essentially boats, although the English livestream refers to it as Waveriders. Players will be able to summon them and can even ride alongside friends on their own boats.

These boats will allow players to travel across the archipelago, which appears to be smooth in terms of how the boats move. It isn't as clunky as other video games, so Genshin Impact fans won't have to worry about terrible controls.

There will be many islands to explore in the archipelago, so Genshin Impact players will be using these boats a lot when the 1.6 update kicks in.

Other minor 1.6 details

The "O" and "L" key will now be useful for Genshin Impact players (Image via Genshin Impact)

PC Players can use the "O" key as a hotkey to bring up their friends' list. Likewise, the L key will bring up the party menu, further saving Genshin Impact players some time.

Serenitea Pot owners will also have some new features to look forward to. For example, they will have the ability to gain Companionship EXP by having their characters placed in the home, as well as potentially getting gifts if that character's favorite set is placed somewhere in the realm.

Genshin Impact players can now more easily navigate the world map and find various enemies. After beating one of these enemies, the map will find the next one of the same type to allow easier material farming. Domains will also show off the monsters found in the domain, so new players can more easily prepare themselves.