Genshin Impact Redeem codes for today (May 28): Free 300 Primogems

Three new Genshin Impact Redeem codes that reward 300 Primogems have been revealed today in the version 1.6 live stream.

Genshin Impact often releases Redeem codes that provide Mora, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and the most precious in-game currency, Primogems.

Since Primogems is the most valuable currency in Genshin Impact and usually costs real money to acquire, getting those for free can be a blessing to a F2P user. Today, MiHoYo concluded the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream program and released three new Redeem codes to thank the fans for joining the watch party.

New Genshin Impact Redeem codes in May for 300 Primogems

Genshin Impact released three new Redeem codes today on the Chinese live stream of Genshin Impact 1.6 update preview. The codes provide 300 Primogems and can be redeemed by any Genshin Impact player irrespective of their preferred platform and server.

The three new Genshin Impact Redeem codes are:

WTNTBYSZJNRD- 100 Primogems 8A6ABHTH2N9Z- 100 Primogems UTNBBGSZ3NQM- 100 Primogems

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

Launch Genshin Impact on PC or Mobile device Once the game is loaded, click on the Paimon icon to open the menu Navigate to Settings> Account> Redeem codes Enter the code in the redemption prompt. Click "Exchange" to redeem the Primogems.

Once the Genshin Impact Redeem code is used successfully, players will receive the following message:

Genshin Impact codes redeemed successfully

After successful redemption, players can check their in-game mail to collect the 300 Primogems. Clicking on "Collect all" will transfer all the free Primogems to the inventory quickly.

Alternatively, players can head to the official Genshin Impact code redemption page and log in with the MiHoYo account connected to their Genshin Impact ID to claim the code as well. This method does not require players to open their game, as it can be done simply on a web browser. However, players must open their in-game mail to collect the rewards before they expire.

The three Genshin Impact Redeem codes are valid for 24 hours and can be claimed in Asia, America, and Europe. Since rewards are scarce and redeemable only once per account, players are advised to use the Genshin Impact Redeem codes as soon as possible to get the Primogems for free.

