Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream is all set to reveal the upcoming version's details on Bilibili and YouTube.

Genshin Impact hosts watch parties with viewers before every major update to provide a sneak peek of the upcoming update to fans worldwide. After speculating about storylines and breaking down leaks for weeks, fans will finally get a first-look at the upcoming update in the hour-long Genshin Impact livestream.

As usual, the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream is scheduled to be held in two different languages and two weeks before the 1.6 update arrives.

When and where to watch Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream in Chinese and English?

Fans can watch the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream today (May 28) on Bilibili at 8:00 AM EST in Mandarin. As the Chinese Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream is expected to reveal redeem codes four hours before the global livestream, fans will definitely want to join the watch party.

Fans who prefer the English version of the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream and want to enjoy the sneak peeks from version 1.6 of the game can watch the program at 9 AM PT or 12 AM EST on the Official YouTube channel of Genshin Impact.

Everything to expect from Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream

Redeem codes are the most precious rewards in Genshin Impact, which allows users to claim Primogems for free. In each preview livestream, miHoYo gives away three redeem codes worth a total of 300 Primogems to the community. The code usually lasts for 12 to 24 hours and can be claimed by users across Europe, America, and Asia.

Apart from Redeem codes, a ton of Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks are expected to be debunked or confirmed in the 1.6 livestream. It's expected that plenty of content based on the leaked region of "Archipelago" will be introduced along with Jean and Barbara's summer event skins.

A new monster, Maguu Kenki, and a new character named "Kazuha" are expected to be revealed in the 1.6 livestream as well. Kazuha, a new 5-star character from Inazuma, is being highly anticipated by the Genshin Impact community.

As of now, leakers have revealed Kazuha's banner, ascension materials, and abilities from the test servers. To know more about Kazuha, fans can read the following article.

