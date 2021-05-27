Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha banner 4-star characters, Rosaria, Klee rerun, and more

The 1.6 update to Genshin Impact is about two weeks away, but leaks have already revealed quite a bit about the upcoming banners.

Based on leaks, players can expect Klee and Kazuha to be the headliners of the 1.6 character banners. Neither are confirmed, so this may change once miHoYo makes the announcements.

However, a recent leak reveals the likely 4-stars featured under Kazuha.

Also read: Genshin Impact to improve Serenitea Pot load, and introduce major changes to co-op in 1.6 update

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Kazuha banner 4-star characters, Rosaria's return, and a Klee rerun banner

During version 1.6, there will be at least two different character banners to summon from, each lasting a few weeks.

Leakers have revealed plenty of upcoming characters in the game, but only one seems likely to arrive in the next update. Kazuha, a ronin from Inazuma, will probably debut in 1.6 as a 5-star Anemo character. Moreover, leaks now predict the featured 4-star characters on his banner as well.

Kazuha banner’s 4-star characters feature Rosaria’s return

Lumie, a popular fan art creator and leaker in the Genshin Impact community, recently posted predictions for Kazuha’s banner.

If this leak holds true, Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor will all have increased drop rates on Kazuha’s banner.

Most Genshin Impact players have seen quite a bit of Razor and Bennett already. Razor is a solid DPS option who prioritizes Physical damage, while Bennett is a top-tier support character and healer.

However, this will just be the second time Rosaria is featured on a character banner. She was initially released in version 1.4 under the Childe banner in April. Rosaria is a solid Cryo support character, and players often utilize her Shadow Samaritan talent to improve their other characters’ Crit Rate.

Players who couldn’t summon Rosaria in April should get another chance in the back half of 1.6. No one can say how often she will appear in an event banner, so players should consider summoning her while they have the chance.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro Traveler's skill, burst, and Electro Archon details

Klee rerun likely to arrive at the start of 1.6

According to Genshin Report, Kazuha’s banner will arrive on June 30th, making it the second and final character banner of 1.6. For the first character banner in the update, players can expect a Klee rerun to replace Eula.

Recent updates to Genshin Impact have included rerun banners, including Childe and Zhongli. So, it’s no surprise that Klee is likely to reappear, especially since she hasn’t been available since last November.

Version 1.6 will open on June 9 with a banner for Klee. The Ludi Harpastum festival will start on the same day and conclude on June 24#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/enTwUgPGvZ — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) April 26, 2021

Klee is a 5-star Pyro DPS, attacking from range with her catalyst. She’s also one of the best explorer units in the game. Similar to Qiqi’s ability in Liyue, one of Klee’s talents allows her to navigate players to the nearest Mondstadt local specialty.

Many players who missed Klee the first time around have a decision on their hands. Without spending money, it will be difficult for players to summon both Klee and Kazuha unless they’ve saved a lot of Primogems.

The Genshin Impact community has a lot to expect from the 1.6 update. Hopefully, some future Inazuma quests may hand out some free Primogems to help players get Klee, Kazuha, or any other characters arriving to the game.

Also read: Genshin Impact deletes official post featuring Jean and Barbara's summer event skins after revealing them accidentally