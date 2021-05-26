List of all Genshin Impact redeem codes working in May 2021

Genshin Impact has several active redeem codes that reward free Primogems and Mora.

Primogems are the most coveted currency in Genshin Impact. For late-game players however, it’s hard to save up on them without opening their wallets. Fortunately, players can redeem promo codes every so often for free Primogems and other rewards.

To help players get these free rewards, this article lists all the Genshin Impact redeem codes that work as of May 25th, 2020.

Latest Genshin Impact redeem codes to get free Primogems in May 2021

Currently, players can obtain as many as 140 free Primogems via redeem codes. There are three active promo codes as of May 2021. Two of them were released in March, while another has been available since last October. This old code, GENSHINGIFT, is not expected to expire any time soon and can be redeemed once by every player.

Genshin Impact redeem codes working in May 2021 are the following:

GS6ACJ775KNV – 60 Primogems and 1000 Mora

GENSHINGIFT – 50 Primogems and 3 Hero’s Wits

SBNBUK67M37Z – For new players only: 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer’s Experience

These codes all work regardless of a player’s server, but players can only redeem each code once per account.

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

To enter these redeem codes, and any future codes, players must first launch Genshin Impact on their device and open Paimon’s menu. From there, players should follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code Click on the "Redeem Now" option; the game opens a prompt to enter the code Enter the redeem code here and click on the "Exchange" button.

Genshin Impact promo code redeem page

Shortly thereafter, rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. Players can then click “Claim” and the rewards will move to their inventory.

Promo code rewards are sent to the in-game mail (image via Sportskeeda)

As an alternative method, players can visit the official Genshin Impact gift redeem webpage. Here, players will first need to sign into their Genshin Impact account. Then, they must enter their server, Traveler’s nickname, and the code. Rewards redeemed here are still sent via the in-game mail.

