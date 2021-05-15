Genshin Impact YouTuber finds a glitch to walk underwater: Here's how to do it

The Genshin Impact community often sees glitches in the game as a fun element to take advantage of.

A glitch that’s come up a few times has been the ability to walk underwater. In various locations, players have been able to use different climbing and falling mechanics to reach the bottom of the sea.

Genshin Impact YouTuber, Undiscovery Ch, has now discovered a glitch of this sort, crediting Reddit user u/kiwinaa for the idea. The glitch is easy to perform, and players who want to explore the seafloor of Liyue Harbor should try it soon, since miHoYo may very well decide to patch it.

Genshin Impact YouTuber finds a glitch to walk underwater

Thanks to Undiscovery Ch, the underwater walking glitch in Liyue Harbor has been widely popularized in the Genshin Impact community, and players everywhere are now trying it out for themselves. With the right execution, players can now see what the world of Teyvat looks like from a few meters below the surface.

How to perform the glitch to walk underwater in Genshin Impact

Dock location to perform the underwater walking glitch (image via Genshin Impact)

To walk underwater, Genshin Impact players need to start on the western dock of Liyue Harbor. By the tower, there is a small staircase that leads into the sea. Players should jump in the water and climb one of the wooden posts that holds up the stairs. They should position themselves on the side of the stairs, away from the nearby tower. Here, players won’t be able to jump back onto the platform because the overhang of the stairs will prevent climbing.

From here, players simply need to drop down into the water (press X on PC). The character will then drop to the bottom of the sea.

There are a few conditions to performing this glitch. It seems as though players need to use a taller character like Diluc or Childe to be able to climb on the post. Also, the glitch only works when done on the wooden post shown below:

Tartaglia climbing the staircase pillar to perform the underwater glitch (image via Genshin Impact)

Players who are exploring the seabottom should keep in mind that getting too high up in elevation will cause their character to resurface. To go back to the bottom, players can make all of their party members perish. The easiest way to do this is to remove all party members except one, then swim until running out of stamina.

Glitch usefulness in Genshin Impact

Although prior underwater glitches have allowed players to easily travel to small islands off the coast, the location for this glitch doesn’t really provide the same utility. The nearest islands are far away in Guyun Stone Forest, and it’s unclear how far most players could make it without reaching a high elevation that resurfaces them.

The glitch currently serves to amuse players and satisfy curiosity. There's nothing very noteworthy at the bottom of the sea, but players who want to explore the waters of Liyue Harbor can, for now, use this glitch to do just that.

