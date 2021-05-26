Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 1.6 special program livestream

There are several likely topics that the Genshin Impact 1.6 special program livestream will cover. Typically, Genshin Impact leaks are right on the money when it comes to release dates and upcoming content. The more content that's leaked, the more likely it will show up sooner, rather than later.

Predictably, some of the topics in this article are obvious. For example, Genshin Impact redemption codes are common in special program livestreams. Likewise, there will be some new content, as special program livestreams tend to introduce some new features to hype up the Genshin Impact playerbase.

Five things to expect from Genshin Impact 1.6's special program livestream

5) Genshin Impact redeem codes

Free Primogems is always nice to get (Image via miHoYo)

It wouldn't be a Genshin Impact special program livestream if it didn't have some freebies involved in it. Genshin Impact redemption codes are nigh guaranteed to show up in major program livestreams, such as the 1.6 one.

Players who don't watch the livestream can still use the code, especially since the codes will be posted on news sites and social media. There is an expiration date for these redeem codes, so players should use them as soon as they can.

4) Klee rerun

Klee is an interesting character in and out of combat, but she's not available in the usual wishes for players to summon. Any Klee fans in Genshin Impact are going to have to wait for a rerun of her banner before they have a chance to summon her once more.

Fortunately, several leaks have discussed how Klee's rerun will happen before Kazuha's banner is dropped.

3) New character: Kazuha

Kazuha was leaked a while ago, and his strong connection to the Inazuma region makes it likely that he will be talked about in the special program livestream. Everything from his Constellations to his Elemental Burst has been leaked in full detail, so there won't be new info for Genshin Impact players who have done their research.

Still, a confirmation of his release date would greatly appease Kazuha fans, especially so they won't have to wait as long as Ayaka fans have thus far.

2) New region: Archipelago Islands

New updates often mean new locations. Fans watching the Genshin Impact 1.6 special program livestream ought to expect some news on the leaked Archipelago Islands. Whether it's a brief sneak peek or something more substantial, there will likely be some news about this new location.

It's possible that the brand new Skiff Waypoint feature could be covered in the special program livestream, so keen players could learn a lot by watching it. There's even a possibility that they will cover the storyline, giving players a reason to go to these islands.

1) New monsters: Maguu Kenki

Fans of samurai culture are going to love the Maguu Kenki enemies in Genshin Impact's 1.6 update. Despite their large size, they are not bosses. Rather, the Maguu Kenki is a brand new type of enemy that will try to impede the player's progress in Inazuma.

His attacks are slow, hence they're easily choreographed. To make up for it, the Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact are fairly bulky, so it won't be weak by any measure.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.