Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream confirms Summer island events, Klee & Kazuha banners, Archon quest featuring Beidou, and more

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream has revealed a lot of interesting details regarding some of the newest features for the 1.6 update.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of what was revealed in the Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream was leaked beforehand. Still, not everything in the livestream was leaked, so there are some interesting topics to discuss regarding Genshin Impact and what players can expect in the 1.6 update.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream was nearly 50 minutes long, so there's inevitably a lot of topics to cover. Of course, filler dialogue between the hosts won't be discussed here as Genshin Impact players are primarily interested in the relevant details.

Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream details

Right from the get-go, Genshin Impact players can see Jean and Barbara in their summer outfits in the background with the text "Midsummer Island Adventure" right above them. Likewise, players can also see Klee right next to them, further confirming the leaks of her re-run happening soon.

Primo Gem Codes

Codes expire on May 28, 2021 11:00 PM (UTC-5) (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can enter the following codes for 300 Primo Gems plus other goodies:

WTNTBYSZJNRD - 100 Primo Gems + 10 Mystic Ores

8A6ABHTH2N9Z - 100 Primo Gems + 5 Hero Wits

UTNBBGSZ3NQM - 100 Primo Gems + 50K Mora

Midsummer Island Adventure

Jean in her summer outfit (Image via Genshin Impact)

This adventure starts off with Barbara letting Jean know that she wishes to go somewhere and would like some time off to do so. Afterward, Jean brings up Klee, which then shows off a brief montage of various islands with Jean, Barbara, and Klee narrating different topics.

Players can see a boat collecting what appears to be coins, which is then transitioned to Klee blowing up some Hilichurls. Afterwards, a Dodoco Fortress is seen. It then says, "Midsummer Island Adventure VERSION 1.6 COMING SOON."

Some Inazuma details

Kazuha will be important in the Inazuma storyline (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players hear a brief female voice before they see a clip involving the new enemy, Maguu Kenki. There are talks about a tournament and how Kazuha seems to be very promising, which also serves as a confirmation for Kazuha coming soon.

Kazuha's skills are shown off while also showing off several Kazuha voice lines. The hosts make it clear that Kazuha will be a brand new playable character, so Kazuha fans won't have to wait very long to see him. He will come out after Klee's banner, so they will just have to wait a little bit longer.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream also shows off some of Maguu Kenki's attacks. One example includes how this brand new enemy can deal both Cryo and Anemo damage in a single attack (thanks to its phantoms).

New Archon Quest

Beidou will also play a crucial role in this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new Archon quest is called "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves." The hosts make it readily apparent that this archon quest will heavily feature Kazuha, who will help the player get into Inazuma.

The Crux Clash is a martial arts tournament that Beidou hosts, which will showcase various fighters. Paimon doesn't care about that, as she just wants to go to Inazuma, which astonishes Kazuha, who then says the following sentence:

"Inazuma? You... want to go there?"

Kazuha warns the player about the dangers of this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The 1.6 livestream then lets the player hear even more voice lines from Kazuha. One of which includes Kazuha warning the player about how difficult this quest will be. It seems ominous, but the livestream makes it seem rather vague as to what could happen afterwards.

Exclusive events

Midsummer Island Adventure rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a whole series of events pertaining to the summertime. Klee will be a major focus, which makes sense given her rerun will be happening around the same time.

Klee will receive a mysterious letter from the Dodoco King, who apparently wants to take Dodoco away from Klee. They even bring up "Dodoland." There will be an event-exclusive 4* Catalyst weapon known as Dodoco Tales.

Most importantly, there are some other details about this new quest. Players can summon a "Wayrider" boat at various "Wayrider Waypoint." Players can go sailing in Genshin Impact, which looks fluid and can be done with friends. Sailing and gliding will be important parts for this new quest.

Players can get Barbara's skin for free in this event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can obtain Echoing Conches during the event, which acts as the usual event currency found in Genshin Impact. There will also be some new game modes related to this event, such as Kaboomball Kombat, where the player essentially knocks back a projectile to its sender. Getting a high score is important in this mode.

Never-Ending Battle is essentially the usual combat event in Genshin Impact. Players defeat enemies, with various enemies giving a different score reward for being defeated. Momentum Disks are a new feature for this event, where they will help players that activate them. The effects will be beneficial for Genshin Impact players, so it's worth activating if a player is nearby.

Legend of the Vagabond Sword is a new domain challenge where players will fight some familiar foes. Fortunately, there is an easy difficulty for weaker players, so Genshin Impact players of all skill levels can get good rewards (as many of the rewards are related to total points, which includes multiple attempts).

Brief Ayaka cameo

Ayaka also sends a teaser in this event (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Ayaka fans can rejoice knowing that she's still around. In this 1.6 livestream, Ayaka states that she wishes to meet the player in a teahouse and play go, presumably for the Archon Quest.

She then goes on about Inazuma's culture and shows off a few still images of Inazuma's many locations, giving a brief description about each one. Many of these details were already known, but it's a nice refresher. All of this happens at the end of the livestream.