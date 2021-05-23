Genshin Impact leaks: Ganyu rerun, Kazuha buffs, and Ayaka release date rumors

Genshin Impact leaks are running rampant, this time involving a possible Ganyu rerun, some Kazuha buffs, and an Ayaka release date.

Some of the Genshin Impact leaks are going to be exciting for some Genshin Impact fans. Mainly, news of Ayaka changes could increase the hype for any release date rumors associated with her. However, there are also Genshin Impact leaks that involve buffs toward the unreleased Kazuha.

Of course, characters who have been released still have leaks associated with them. Case in point, there will be a Ganyu rerun soon, so players who were unable to get her back will then get another chance to get her again. Note that this is an estimate of when her rerun banner will occur and not a confirmation.

Genshin Impact leaks regarding a Ganyu rerun, Kazuha buffs, and Ayaka's release date

There is a great deal of info to discuss regarding these Genshin Impact leaks. For clarity, this article will cover Ganyu's rerun leaks first. It will then cover some Genshin Impact leaks about Kazuha buffs. Finally, it will cover some topics about Ayaka, including a possible release date.

As it is with all Genshin Impact leaks, everything is subject to change. This article's info comes from various leaks, which tend to be accurate based on their track records. Still, they're only leaks, which means they could be proven wrong in the future.

Ganyu rerun details

Ganyu's rerun is estimated to arrive in July during 1.7 updates at its earliest. It could show up in September instead, specifically either September 1 or September 22. Genshin Impact leaks also state that it will include a new bow to incentivize players to roll for her, even if they already have her.

Remember, these are estimates based on previously established Genshin Impact leaks. A great deal of this info is also tied to Yoimiya, but there still isn't much to discuss with her yet. Interestingly enough, there is no info on an Albedo rerun.

Kazuha buffs

If Genshin Impact players thought Kazuha would be a good character before, they'd be pleased to find out that Kazuha will be buffed to be even better. Previously, one of Kazuha's old passives would make the party gain 0.03% of Kazuha's Elemental Mastery as Elemental DMG whenever he triggers a Swirl reaction.

It would last for eight seconds, and it could be triggered multiple times. The new passive is the same, except it's a boost of 0.04% instead of 0.03%. In the example of the video above, 0.03% times 1400 is 0.42 Elemental Bonus Damage. When converted to a percent, that's 42% extra damage.

Kazuha Buff



Windsong Poetics



Upon triggering a Swirl reaction,Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus (originally 0.03%) to their Element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist pic.twitter.com/ouzXQIlbJc — Kolaz (@GenshinLeaks) May 16, 2021

The buff makes it, so it's 0.04% multiplied by 1400, which is 0.56, which is 56% Elemental Bonus Damage. That's essentially a free 14% extra damage so that potential Kazuha mains will enjoy that. Even if players cannot hit 1400 Elemental Mastery on their Kazuha, they will still notice a slight increase of damage.

It's important to remember that this buff will work excellently with the rest of Kazuha's kit. That extra damage will make Kazuha more viable support or DPS option depending on the player's party lineup. If the players were unsure about rolling for him before, that buff should be enough to convince them.

Ayaka Info

Some Genshin Impact characters have been leaked for a long time. Ayaka is a prime example of that, being revealed way back around the times of Genshin Impact's closed beta. Of course, her stats and kit were designed for that period, which would make her feel outdated in today's era of Genshin Impact.

First off, there will be a slight nerf to Ayaka's base HP. She will lose 235 Base HP, which isn't the biggest deal in the world, but it's still a tiny nerf to consider. However, her base attack has been buffed up by 16 points.

Likewise, the Cryo % DMG bonus has been replaced by a CRIT DMG % bonus. The numbers were also changed from 28.8% to 38.4%. There is also interesting info to cover regarding Ayaka's eventual release date.

Ayaka's release date

My contact at miHoYo has given me a tiny Ayaka hint.



Supposedly, she's currently planned to be available before her 2021 birthday in September



Please take with a grain of salt until I have more info#原神 #Genshin #原神アプデ情報 #GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Inazuma #ayaka pic.twitter.com/9MIPcQYD9V — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 4, 2021

Ayaka's birthday is September 28, whereas several Genshin Impact leaks have hinted that players won't have to wait long to get it. Past characters like Eula were buffed before their release date, so, interestingly, Ayaka got a buff recently.

Of course, the tweet above says to take the leak with a grain of salt, so it's possible that Ayaka can always take another year before she's finally released for Genshin Impact fans to enjoy her.