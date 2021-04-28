Genshin Impact is prone to leaks, and it looks like the 1.6 leaks have introduced some new spicy photos regarding the Inazuma islands.

Genshin Impact leaks have been notoriously accurate in the past. With photo evidence, it is hard to argue that these pieces of content aren't going to happen. Of course, some may be updated or changed to make it more interesting. That said, these Genshin Impact leaks still provide some interesting insight into what arrives in the 1.6 update.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Skiff waypoint, first look at Inazuma islands, and boat travel features revealed

Image via Hu Tao's corner (Discord server)

The first thing some players notice about these photos is the presence of Eula and another character. The Anemo character is a new five-star unit known as Kazuha, which will likely come out in the 1.6 update. Fortunately for Eula fans, she will come out in 1.5.

The next thing fans might notice is the view. The islands seem small, in an almost Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker way. Interestingly, Genshin Impact is known for having a lot of similarities to the recent main Legend of Zelda title, Breath of the Wild.

In the case of The Wind Waker, that game had Link travel from island to island on a boat. Several Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks indicate that the protagonist will be able to travel from island to island similarly. It isn't yet known how players can operate boats (or skiffs for that matter), but it's possible that Genshin Impact will introduce a new feature that'll make more sense later.

Skiff waypoint

Image via Hu Tao's corner (Discord server)

A new type of waypoint will be introduced in relation to the new features found in the 1.6 update. It is not yet known what would make Skiff Waypoint different from other Waypoints. By comparison, the Portable Waypoint is essentially a portable Teleport Waypoint, except it only lasts seven days. Likewise, Teleport Waypoint is a permanent Waypoint for this location.

This new Waypoint will probably allow Genshin Impact players to summon a boat. As traveling throughout Inazuma will heavily rely on boats (given most players don't have the stamina to swim long distances), this seems to be the most likely scenario.

Image via Hu Tao's corner (Discord server)

As pictured above, the new icon is a near-perfect match for Skiff Waypoint's design. Players can see the normal Teleport Obelisk nearby, so it's unlikely that a Skiff Waypoint's purpose would be to teleport players into its location. No other location in Genshin Impact would have three teleports that are close to one another.

Both Skiff Waypoints are located in a body of water, so it's highly likely that it will be related to the ability to spawn skiffs.

What is a skiff?

Image via Small Boats Magazine

Skiffs are small boats used for leisure or for fishing. Given the open space found on the map, a skiff is perfect for moving in and out of certain locations within Inazuma.

If there are more cluttered islands elsewhere in Inazuma, then the skiff's small shape is ideal for moving around the map compared to a larger vessel like Beidou's ship.

More pictures

As seen above, it looks like there is a fair amount of distance between the islands, hence the necessity of a skiff.

Image via Hu Tao's corner (Discord server)

These islands do seem barren at the moment, but it's always possible for more content to be added when the Genshin Impact 1.6 update is ready. It's always possible that some major content can necessitate the player to go to these islands for one reason or another.

What can be said is that it's likely that these islands will have some beautiful views for the player to witness in Genshin Impact.