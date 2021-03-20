Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Yao Yao, Dendro element, and Chasm to arrive in 1.6 update

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are pouring into the community. The recent rumor pertains to the introduction of a new character called Yao Yao, who could potentially be the game's first Dendro-type character.

Chasm, a rumored game map, can turn out to be one of the strongest contenders for popular maps in the future.

With the release of Genshin Impact 1.4's, gamers worldwide are hooked to the news about the title, including the possible arrival of new characters and other in-game content.

This article discusses some of the Genshin Impact 1.6 rumors circulating in the community.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks

A Facebook page called "Genshin Impact Info and Updates" posted rumors about the possible 1.6 update. It talks about the debut of the Dendro element, currently being adjusted by developers because "it's too strong."

The image above shows the rumored Yao Yao. However, the post's caption only mentions Baizhu, long-rumored to be another Dendro-type character.

The post also suggests that Baizhu might tour players in the Chasm, the new Genshin Impact area, also rumored to debut with the same update.

Yao Yao in Genshin Impact 1.6?

Although Baizhu is the Dendro-type whose debut is at the center of discussion, Yao Yao is projected as the stronger candidate in the seventh element's rumors.

Another post on Facebook, from the same source, exhibited Yao Yao's walking style. It could be considered gameplay footage.

The post's caption indicates that the footage is from closed beta testing. While the final product should be different, this representation might give fans a few clues about the rumored Dendro-type character.

Chasm in Genshin Impact 1.5?

Although the Chasm is expected in update 1.6, it is being speculated for early release with update 1.5. Twitter user, Diluc's bartender posted notes about the possible content in updates 1.5 and 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.5 and 1.6. Yooooo.



I hope dendro characters will be availablee! pic.twitter.com/Fvv7nprEmX — Diluc's bartender ✨ (@xSinagtaIa) March 17, 2021

However, these notes contradict other leaks. This indicates that gamers might see the Chasm added in Genshin Impact 1.5.

But the common theme is the speculation about Yao Yao and Baizhu. Gamers might finally get to explore the new Dendro element if all the rumors are confirmed to be true.