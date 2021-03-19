Genshin Impact: How to complete Language Exchange commission quest

Genshin Impact, being an open-world RPG, allows players to take on quests regularly. One of those would be the Language Exchange commission quest that grants them a handful of rewards.

This quest involves exchanging words with the Hilicurl creatures, which have their own way of communicating. But if things do not settle through words, then it may require players to proceed with combat.

This article lists everything gamers need to know about completing this quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Language Exchange commission quest guide

Players must head to the Windwail Highland in Mondstadt and talk to an NPC named Ella Musk. She is a scholar of Hilichurlian linguistics who they can find in the area's library.

The NPC will instruct gamers to go to the Hilichurl camp to exchange words with some of them, although the other sleeping ones must not be disturbed.

However, it is advisable to switch to walking mode to keep the movement silent and unnoticeable. But if, in any case, one or more Hilichurls are awake, players should kill them to proceed with the quest.

Advertisement

Once it is all done, they can talk once again to Ella Musk, and she will hand over the rewards or commission for finishing the quest.

Genshin Impact Language Exchange commissions

Players may get rewards based on their current Adventure Ranks (AR). The lowest prize output would be for players with AR 12-15, giving them 10 Primogems, 1-4 Fine Enhancement Ore, 0-1 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 25 Companionship EXP, 175 Adventure Rank EXP, and 2,775 Mora.

All of these could increase depending on the AR of players.

Players must think twice before using a suspicious steak (Image via ymustisignin, YouTube)

Also, all players will receive 3 Suspicious Steaks regardless of their AR. They can use these items to restore HP, in amounts of 50, 100, or 150. Although the steaks can be considered suspicious, it is best to think twice about whether players should use them in Genshin Impact.