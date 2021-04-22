Top 5 facts about Genshin Impact Housing System that you probably don't know

Genshin Impact 1.5 players have a lot of new content to look forward to, and the new housing system is definitely a huge point of interest. There are a lot of things to learn about this new game mode, and information about the housing system is still being released. Players may not know everything there is to know about this exciting addition to the game, so here are 5 facts that players probably don't know.

Players will be able to grow plants and vegetables Players can exchange items for Mora and EXP Players can use housing to gain Resin Players can station characters in their homes

Top 5 facts about the Genshin Impact Housing System:

These facts and more have been revealed in a developer post from Mihoyo, and these facts cover some of the more hidden features of the Genshin Impact Housing system, but they will definitely be interesting to players.

#1: Players will be able to grow plants and vegetables

(Image via GameWith)

Players who have wanted to cultivate crops will be happy about the Genshin Impact housing system, as plans for farming are in the works. Players will be able to farm for plants that they'd usually have to scavenge, making things much easier. This will be a much appreciated feature, though it won't be released with housing but will instead come in a later update.

#2: Players can exchange items for Mora and EXP

Some of you may recall this Artifact Ascension Material image from back in the 1.1 days. Corroborated by a couple previous 1.4 leakers (along with the 2nd image) it seems the concept is coming to the live game in 1.4 as a reward from a new "Battle Tendency" challenge. pic.twitter.com/VySx16bvBA — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) February 15, 2021

Players will be able to use Genshin Impact Housing to do more than just make a pretty place for their characters to rest. They will be able to gain rewards from exchanging inside the realm, and can even get the coveted Sanctifying Essence and other Sanctifying items to help ascend and level up their artifacts.

#3: Players can use housing to gain Resin

Shattered Resin provides 60 Resin when consumed. Expires if not used for 12 days.

This item can be purchased every two days. pic.twitter.com/o4lTiMZcGN — Zluet (@zluet) April 2, 2021

Players will be able to use the Genshin Impact Housing System to get their hands on Shattered Resin, which is a temporary source of Resin that will expire if not used. Players can use this in the same manner as a Fragile Resin, and this will definitely be a huge part of why players will take part in the Housing System.

#4: Players will be able to station characters in their homes

Later in Genshin Impact update 1.6, players will be able to make custom rooms for each of their characters, and even have them appear inside of their Houses. This will be great for players who are fans of other simulator games, and those who wish to have their characters relaxing in luxury.

#5: Players will be able to craft and request original furnishings

Exploring Uncharted (or Uncharte as written in the video)...the second area/map out of three for Housing system#GenshinImpact #Genshin #原神 pic.twitter.com/nfvzAKqdWC — Genshin Mania (@vickhtorio) April 14, 2021

While some players already know that furnishings for their houses will be crafted, some may not know that they will be able to request new furnishings to be added to the game. With over 200 furnishings already prepared, players will have a lot to add to their homes once the Genshin Impact housing system is released.

With all these features, players will definitely want to take part in the Genshin Impact Housing System as it provides a lot of beneficial resources and conveniences to players.

