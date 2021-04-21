Genshin Impact 1.5 Primogems guide: How to collect over 17000 Primogems in the next update

Genshin Impact 1.5 is bringing a lot to the table for players, and those who are P2P are in for a lot of Primogems with this coming update. There are a lot of sources for Primogems coming in the next few months, and players should take advantage of the many opportunities coming their way. Here's a list of ways players can collect over 17000 Primogems in the next update.

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

Farming Primogems is a priority for most players, and for P2P players it is almost a necessity as they are spending money on the game to get as many Primogems as they can. Here is a rundown of the Primogem sources players can access throughout Genshin Impact 1.5, and players can surely grab some extras as the event progresses after it launches on 28 April.

300 Primogems for Update Downtime compensation 300 Primogems for Bug Fixes 2520 Primogems from Daily Commissions 3200 Primogems from Stardust Exchange 1800 primogems from Spiral Abyss 40 Primogems from Character Test Runs 60 Primogems from Story Quests 180 Primogems from Energy Amplifier Initiation event 240 Primogems from Twisted Realm Event 120 Primogems from Hangout Events 450-600 Primogems from Serenetea Trust Rank 420 Primogems from Battlefront: Misty Dungeon 420 Primogems from Mimi Tomo 300 Primogems from Windtrace 80 Primogems from Hoyolab Daily Check-in 300 Primogems from Daily Log-in 300 Primogems from 1.6 Livestream 6300 Primogems from Welkin Moon 2120 Primogems from Battle Pass

With so many sources combined, there are over 17000 Primogems in the next update, which is far more than enough to guarantee a five star character. Players should take advantage of these sources as soon as they can to grab every character they want.

How to collect over 17000 Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.5: Details and Guides

1: 300 Primogems for Update Downtime

Players are used to receiving 300 Primogems for the time that they are unable to play Genshin Impact during an update period. This update will continue this tradition, allowing players to snag some free Primogems.

2: 300 Primogems for Bug Fixes

(Image via Mihoyo )

Players will receive 300 Primogems for the various Genshin Impact bugs fixed throughout the update, as compensation from Mihoyo.

3: 2520 Primogems from Daily Commissions

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who complete every Daily Commission over the 42 days of the update will receive 2520 Primogems, a hefty sum for some simple tasks. Players should complete all commissions daily.

4: 3200 Primogems from Stardust Shop

(Image via BanSugar)

For players who can purchase 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates during the 1.5 Update, this will total 3200 Primogems over the next two months.

5: 1800 Primogems from Spiral Abyss

If players complete every Spiral Abyss floor with three stars for each rotation during the Genshin Impact 1.5 update, they will receive 1800 Primogems.

6: 40 Primogems from Character Test Runs

(Image via Mihoyo )

Players who complete Zhongli and Eula's test runs will receive 40 Primogems, making the trial especially worthwhile.

7: 60 Primogems from Story Quests

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players will receive at least 60 Primogems from both of the new story quests being added in Genshin Impact 1.5.

8: 180 Primogems from Energy Amplifier Initiation event

(Image via Mihoyo )

Players can bag 180 Primogems from this Genshin Impact 1.5 event, assuming there are six stages to it. This event will task players with collecting data and they will be rewarded 30 Primogems at every stage.

9: 240 Primogems from Twisted Realm Event

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players who take part in this event will receive 60 Primogems per stage completed, as they take on powerful enemies.

10: 120 Primogems from Hangout Events

Players can complete these two new Hangout Events for 60 Primogems each, totalling 120 Primogems.

11: 450-600 Primogems from Serenetea Trust Rank

Each rank of the Serenetea Trust ranking system may allow players to receive 60 Primogems, though it is unknown how far players will be able to progress in Genshin Impact update 1.5.

12: 420 Primogems from Battlefront: Misty Dungeon

(Image via Mihoyo)

Players will be able to take part in this event and complete each trial to gain a total of 420 Primogems.

13: 420 Primogems from Mimi Tomo

Mimi Tomo

With the help of Ella Musk, fulfill requests for various hilichurls in order to find the location of the Unusual Hilichurl.

Defeat this Unusual Hilichurl to safeguard the merchant route from potential threat, and obtain various rewards. pic.twitter.com/5gklaKZeo2 — raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) April 16, 2021

Players who take part in the Mimi Tomo Event will be able to complete all 7 stages to receive 420 Primogems.

14: 300 Primogems from Windtrace Event

Windtrace

A Hide & Seek event where players are sorted into two Aristocratic era styled teams: the Rebels, and the Hunters. pic.twitter.com/Dg96drILc7 — raine / tao | 📌 hu tao edit (@hutaoluvrs) April 16, 2021

It is unknown exactly how many Primogems players will receive from the Genshin Impact Windtrace event, but players can expect around 300 Primogems as this is the standard for currency events.

15: 80 Primogems from Hoyolab Check-in

Players who complete their daily check-in on Hoyolab for the two months of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will be able to collect 80 Primogems.

16: 300 Primogems from Daily Log-in Event

(Image via Mihoyo)

It is likely that a Daily Log-In event will be active during update 1.5, and players can expect to receive 300 Primogems for logging in.

17: 1.6 Livestream Redeem Codes

Players will be able to receive 300 Primogems near the end of the 1.5 update as they tune into the 1.6 livestream and grab the redemption codes.

18: 6300 Primogems from the Welkin Moon

(Image via Mihoyo)

The Welkin Moon allows P2P players to receive 90 Primogems daily, and if players purchase it at the beginning of 1.5, they can expect to receive 6300 Primogems during the 42 days, including the 60 Primogems from their daily commissions.

19: 2120 Primogems from Premium Battle Pass

Players who purchase the Premium Battle Pass will be able to grab 2120 Primogems in Acquaint Fates by completing the pass. This is a worthwhile investment for those who are willing to spend money on Genshin Impact 1.5.

With all these opportunities, update 1.5 is going to be a huge moment for Genshin Impact players and they will definitely want to take advantage of all these Primogems.

