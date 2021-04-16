Genshin Impact set to arrive on PS5 with the 1.5 Update: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact console players will definitely be happy to hear about the game's arrival on the PS5 with the 1.5 update. Players can expect faster loading time, enhanced textures, and 4K resolution gameplay. All of these updates are released on 28 April and PS5 players can get Genshin Impact 1.5 on that day. Here's everything else that's coming to the PS5 release.

Genshin Impact on PS5 with the 1.5 Update:

Genshin Impact comes to PS5 on April 28, along with the Light of Jadeite update which lets players start a home in Teyvat: https://t.co/hPXHWQG8Tu pic.twitter.com/yiuP3Mt6Ge — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 16, 2021

Console players will be getting an upgrade to their Genshin Impact experience when the update for 1.5 arrives. The update is scheduled to be released on 28 April, and it brings along a slew of new features and upgrades to existing visuals and gameplay quality. The PS5 is a powerful console, which allows for Genshin Impact to run at a much higher quality than the PS4, enabling shorter load times, higher textures, and more.

Version 1.5 "Beneath the Light of Jadeite" Trailer | Genshin Impacthttps://t.co/3SiZd4cEQ2#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

The 1.5 Update also comes with new gameplay features, like player housing, new bosses, and new characters to wish for like Eula and Yanfei. The 1.5 trailer showcases a lot of what is to come for console players, and this update seems to be packed with new content and story quests for players to take on. Genshin Impact 1.5 players will definitely want to take advantage of the advances to the PS5 so they can play the game in the highest quality possible.

Possible issues with Genshin Impact on console:

Players will definitely appreciate this update, especially with the downsides that come with playing on console. Due to a lack of cross-save compatibility with either mobile or PC, players who choose to play Genshin Impact on their console are restricted to their Playstation account.

Advertisement

This becomes difficult when players wish to access their game on the go, but players who choose this route do receive special cosmetic bonuses. Players who choose consoles may also miss out on some events, as the lack of cross-play results in those events being excluded from the game, making the console a somewhat worse way to play the game. However, for those who have a large community of console players, the PS5 update might be a great boost to their performance and enjoyment of Genshin Impact 1.5.

The 1.5 update to Genshin Impact releases on 28 April and PS5 owners can jump right into the game on that date. Players wanting to experience higher framerate and greater visual fidelity will be able to see the game in a new light come update 1.5.