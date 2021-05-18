Genshin Impact's Nintendo Switch release allegedly delayed after developer flags hardware as "weak"

Genshin Impact was recently released on the PlayStation 5, and many fans have been wondering about its promised release on Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact has quickly turned into one of the most played games since its release in 2020. This has led to miHoYo confirming that the game will be released on Nintendo Switch. However, there have been no signs of a possible release on the portable console platform.

Despite all the speculation surrounding the game's release on Nintendo Switch, a few leaks have recently surfaced, suggesting that it might take a little longer for Genshin Impact to arrive on the platform.

Ranging from hardware issues to the compatibility of the game with the eShop, the developers have to overcome a series of challenges before they can release Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact's release on Nintendo Switch

Although miHoYo hasn't revealed any details regarding the release of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch, the community is eagerly waiting for the same after the release of the game on the PS5.

Given that Genshin Impact was made available on the PS5 along with the launch of the 1.5 update, there is a good chance that the release on Nintendo Switch might also happen with the arrival of a major update.

However, various leaks have suggested that the Nintendo Switch's hardware is not strong enough to support Genshin Impact on the platform. Considering the fact that Genshin Impact features some absolutely stunning visuals, it is obvious that the game requires a lot of hardware resources to perform smoothly.

This means that the developers still have quite a bit of optimization to get done to ensure smooth performance on Nintendo Switch.

Genshin Impact is expected to be ready for a release on the console platform soon.

However, it seems certain that miHoYo will want to work out all the errors and bugs that they encountered during the testing phase before they move forward with the full release of Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch.