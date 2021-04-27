Genshin Impact PS5 release time and date revealed

The open world of Teyvat has brought Genshin Impact global popularity, and players will soon explore this world on the PS5.

The Genshin Impact 1.5 patch is almost here, which means players will soon have to wait through a few hours of maintenance as the game updates. Players can always expect a few hundred Primogems in the mail, as is standard for any major update.

With new characters confirmed in Eula and Yanfei, new events, and a highly anticipated housing system, players everywhere are excited. Next-gen console players, in particular, have more reason to be anxious while waiting for the patch.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Everything known about Electro Abyss Lector so far

Date and time for the Genshin Impact PS5 release

Released gameplay from the PS5 port of Genshin Impact (image via PlayStation Youtube)

In a live stream, Genshin Impact announced that the game will debut on the PS5 alongside the 1.5 update. As per miHoYo, the game will feature an entirely new graphics library on the PS5, allowing console players to experience the game in 4k resolution. And of course, since it is a next-gen console, the overall performance of the game will be improved.

For those who’ve been playing the PS4 edition of the game, this performance boost should come as a huge relief, as the current console port runs at just 30 FPS and suffers from lag.

Advertisement

Hi-res textures. Faster teleportation. Vivid enhancements. See how miHoYo crafted the world of Genshin Impact for PS5: https://t.co/ilQRvuP6gV pic.twitter.com/D6tOrBvjqL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 21, 2021

PS5 players will get more than just gameplay improvements upon release. These players can also expect a cosmetic overhaul of the fan-favorite location, Qingyun Peak. Based on PlayStation's hints, there will be other improvements in the PS5 port as well.

👀 Qingyun Peak gets a makeover, along with other enhancements coming to Genshin Impact when it launches on PS5 April 28: https://t.co/ilQRvuP6gV pic.twitter.com/Ie43TvxTHl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 21, 2021

By all accounts, it seems as though the game will be made available for the PS5 once the 1.5 update is live. Maintenance is set to begin on April 28, at 6 AM UTC+8 and should last about five hours.

Based on these numbers, players can expect the 1.5 patch and the Genshin Impact PS5 release to drop at 11 AM UTC+8.

Advertisement

Of course, though the release date is fully confirmed, miHoYo may decide to delay the PS5 game release until later in the day.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 update: Is the upcoming Zhongli banner and weapon banner worth it?