Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Everything known about Electro Abyss Lector so far

Genshin Impact’s newest update is just under a week away, and players everywhere are excited for the new content that's going to come with it.

Several new enemies were confirmed for patch 1.5 in the recent livestream, and one of them is an elite member of the Abyss Order called the Abyss Herald.

Players were recently introduced to the Hydro-controlling Abyss Herald via an archon quest, so it seems like miHoYo is finally starting to expand more on the story of the Abyss Order.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula's elemental burst and normal attack buff show massive damage multipliers

Everything known about the Abyss Herald coming to Genshin Impact 1.5

The 1.5 live stream confirmed the Abyss Lector as a new boss enemy in the upcoming patch. According to the broadcast, the Abyss Lector controls the Electro element and has the fighting style of a mage.

To many players’ delight, the Abyss Lector was not the only enemy confirmed for 1.5. Players can also expect the new weekly boss, Azhdaha, and the Cryo Hypostasis coming in as an elite boss.

Advertisement

Abyss Lector attacks and combat style

The footage in the global broadcast shows the Abyss Lector floating just over the ground, similar to the Abyss Herald, and wielding a spellbook. Many of its attacks seem to be magic-themed. One of them is the ability to summon lightning strikes, and another is an array of homing Electro orbs that appear to deal AoE damage.

The broadcast also explained that some of the Abyss Lector’s attacks decrease a character’s elemental energy, and the orb attack is believed to be one of them.

Preview of the Abyss Lector in combat (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5: PvP Windtrace event, new enemies, Inazuma map and more revealed

Where to find the Abyss Lector in Genshin Impact

The 1.5 global livestream didn’t mention exactly how or where the Abyss Lector will fit into Genshin Impact. However, according to prior leaks, the Abyss Lector will appear somewhere in the Spiral Abyss, likely in the third chamber of floor 12.

This means players will have to first unlock the Abyssal Moon Spire by clearing the first eight levels of the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact’s Abyssal Moon Spire

Whether this change to the Spiral Abyss makes it easier to complete is yet to be seen. Players have developed effective strategies for all of the boss enemies introduced so far, but at the same time, the Spiral Abyss is perhaps the most challenging part of the game.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if Genshin Impact has decided to challenge late-game players even more with this addition to the Abyss. Now that players have seen the Abyss Herald in an archon quest, it’s worth speculating whether the same will be said of the Abyss Lector.

Also read: Top 5 tips for completing the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact