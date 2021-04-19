Genshin Impact 1.5: PvP Windtrace event, new enemies, Inazuma map and more revealed

Now over halfway through April, Genshin Impact is set to launch its newest update in just over a week.

Travelers are roughly nine days away from a wave of new playable content, and thanks to data miners as well as the recent 1.5 livestream, players have a better idea of what to expect. Several new events and enemies are predicted by leakers, and thanks to the livestream, many are confirmed.

Players are learning about Inazuma much earlier than expected, which is even more exciting. Different artworks and maps are now circulating, far in advance of Inazuma’s likely release in version 1.6.

New Genshin Impact content in patch 1.5: Windtrace event, new enemies, and a map of Inazuma

First PvP event, “Windtrace,” coming to Genshin Impact

[1.5 BETA]: Mimi Tomo & Windtrace Events Info.

— Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) March 28, 2021

While the livestream didn’t reveal much about Windtrace, footage prior to the leaks has helped players understand how the PvP event will work.

It seems to be a prop hunt type of game, where one player must catch all the others. From the livestream, it appears as though the hiding players can run from their pursuer while using disguises resembling common objects like barrels and crates.

— ines ❄️ (@iIoveganyu) April 16, 2021

New enemies in patch 1.5 of Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will release a new weekly boss challenge in patch 1.5. Once every week, players will have the chance to reap rewards from the Geo dragon named “Azhdaha.”

The specifics of Azhdaha’s attack mechanics haven’t been fully revealed, but players can expect similar tactics to other Geovishaps.

However, the recent 1.5 livestream did reveal something interesting about the Azhdaha challenge. Depending on the element crystallized in the boss, features of the domain will change. As such, Azhdaha may very well be the most dynamic challenge introduced to the game so far.

Upcoming weekly boss challenge, Azhdaha (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

As an added bonus, developers’ notes mention that players can expect to spend less resin on weekly bosses when the 1.5 update is released. This should help players farm unique talent ascension materials much more easily.

If miHoYo plans on adding more weekly bosses in future patches, this resin fix should come as a huge relief.

Upcoming elite boss challenge, the Cryo Hypostasis (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

Patch 1.5 will also introduce a new elite boss, the Cryo Hypostasis. The special program livestream showcased some of its unique attacks, including honed icicle projectiles, a charging attack, and of course, the familiar Hypostasis clap attack.

Preview of the Abyss Lector (image via Genshin Impact Youtube)

The last major enemy known to arrive in version 1.5 is the Abyss Lector. Travelers have been able to fight the visually-similar Abyss Herald in a recent archon quest. The livestream pointed out that the Lector has mastered the Electro element and fights more like a mage, as opposed to the Hydro-using Herald.

Genshin Impact Inazuma map in development

Predicted map of Inazuma (image via lumie_lumie)

Unfortunately, we still don't know where Inazuma will be located relative to the current map. These maps, although blurry, reveal several things. The third image here shows the general geography of Inazuma, revealing a crescent shape with several large bodies of water.

Players should keep in mind, however, that the choppy blocks of water may imply that miHoYo has a lot of work still to do, and may revamp parts of the terrain.

Leaked model of an Inazuma staircase (image via lumie_lumie)

Players get some vague information from these images, noticeably that there will be a long, winding staircase somewhere in Inazuma. Two locations worth speculating for this staircase are the Mikage Furnace, which will be a large smeltery, and Tenshukaku, which is foreshadowed to be the highest place in its city.

Artwork from the upcoming Inazuma location, Tenshukaku (image via LLENN RePlay)

It’s only speculative where this grand staircase fits into Inazuma, but based on the Genshin Impact story thus far, players can be sure to expect the Inazuma culture and history to be reflected in its design and architecture.

