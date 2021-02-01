Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date and official statement

Genshin Impact has become a global hit since coming out last year. The game managed to generate over $100 million within two weeks of its worldwide launch to surpass its development and marketing budget.

On the mobile platform, the game grossed over $393 million in two months. Despite the success on the portable platform, Nintendo Switch users have been waiting for its launch for months without any assurance.

Genshin Impact Nintendo Switch release date & official statement

In early 2020, before Genshin Impact's global release, the publishers had confirmed that the game was coming to the Switch.

There hasn't been any clarification since about expected launch dates. According to speculation, Genshin Impact's development on Switch has been in progress for a long time, but Switch users shouldn't expect the final product release until mid or late 2021.

Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future.

So far, Genshin Impact is expected to be available on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android.

Click to check out the latest trailer >>> https://t.co/w2UeWv6oeN#GenshinImpact #Liyue pic.twitter.com/paOYBrFqcY — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Five flushes of fortune event explained

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG that takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat. The game features gacha monetization to provide multiple characters, weapons, and elemental powers for in-game action mechanisms.

The game supports cross saving and cross-platform matchmaking for its amazing co-op system. Players on different platforms can fight together to complete domains, defeat world bosses and explore the open-world.

Advertisement

However, cross-server matchmaking or saving is not possible. Genshin Impact was released globally on September 28th, 2020, for Mobile, PC and PlayStation 4 with cross-platform support for Android, iOS, and Windows.

In early November, it started supporting backward compatibility for PS5, but according to official statements, the Nintendo Switch port is still under development for months.

Genshin Impact has even released its official Japanese trailer for Nintendo Switch a year ago.

Despite many requests on official forums and social media, miHoYo has not provided an accurate date for the Switch port. The game will open up a whole new market for miHoYo to generate revenue after the Switch port release.