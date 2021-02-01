Genshin Impact: Five Flushes of Fortune event explained

Genshin Impact introduced a ton of events in their third major update - V1.3. The events will provide free Primogems, Hero's wit, Mystic enhancement ore, and much more rewards. Players will need to capture photos to complete certain tasks using the "Kamera" in the "Five Flushes Of Fortune" event.

Five flashes of the fortune event in Genshin Impact

To be eligible for this event, players must complete the "Kurious Kamera" quest from Ji Tong to claim the Kamera. One must also have an adventure rank of 20 or above.

The event will be available after updating Genshin Impact to V1.3 and will expire after February 10, 2021. The event will begin at 4 a.m. on February 3, 2021, in Genshin Impact for EU and American players.

In-game banner for Five Flushes of Fortune event (Image Via: Genshin Impact YT)

The event will go on for 10 days.

For the first seven days, players will receive 10 film sheets and exchange photos with friends. One must capture pictures of specific objects to obtain different colored photos. After collecting five different colored photos, players will be able to exchange those for Fortune Trove to claim the Primogems, Hero's wit, Mystic enhancement ores, and much more.

In the last three days, players will be unable to use the Kamera to capture photos. However, they must collect the required photos by exchanging those sent to friends earlier. Once the event ends, players will still get Ji Tong tasks that require the Kamera in Genshin Impact.

1.3 Five Flushes of Fortune event: Use the Kurious Kamera to take special photos, up to 10 photos per day. Each photo will have a random tint (🟨/🟥/🟪/🟫/🟦). Turn in 5 photos of different tints to get a Fortune Trove. Photos can be exchanged with your friends. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/swqMTDXrZI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) December 28, 2020

The "Five Flushes of Fortune" event focuses on improving the community's discoverability and stresses the importance of cooperation rather than grinding boss fights. This is ultimately a good thing.

Players relying on friends and interacting with fellow gamers will strengthen the community's bonds.

