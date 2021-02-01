Genshin Impact Keqing banner to arrive after Xiao: 4-star characters and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed its time-limited banners for the 1.3 version. Xiao will be featured in the first banner for 14 days, and Keqing will be featured in the 2nd banner for the next 14 days.

The 4-star characters of the Keqing banner and the weapon banner for the late February session was revealed in the official announcement today by Genshin Impact.

Keqing Banner 4-star characters and weapons banner in Genshin Impact

The three 4-star characters who are going to be featured in the Dance of Lanterns banner with the 5-star character "Driving Thunder" Keqing (Electro) are "Shining Idol" Barbara (Hydro), "Trial by Fire" Bennet (Pyro), and "Eclipse Star" Ningguang (Geo).

Keqing Banner revealed (Image Via: Genshin Impact Official)

The Keqing banner will have a boosted drop rate for all the above-mentioned characters for a limited time. The banner will be live from 17th February to 2nd March after the Xiao banner expires.

Genshin Impact weapons banner for Keqing in 1.3 update:

The limited-time weapon banner "Epitome Invocation" will be made available starting from the V1.3 release.

The banner will feature "Primordial Jade Winged-spear (Polearm)" and "Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)" as exclusive 5-star weapons. 4-star weapons such as Eye of perception (Catalyst), Rust (Bow), Sacrificial greatsword (Claymore), The Flute (Sword), and Favonious Lance (Polearm) will have boosted drop rates on the same banner too.

Genshin Impact Weapon Banner for Keqing in 1.3 update (Image via: Genshin Impact Official)

The Staff of Homa, Hua Tao's "signature" weapon in 1.3. via https://t.co/u72tLpLtlm pic.twitter.com/eFT7ZgF76i — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) January 4, 2021

According to the above leak, the upcoming character Hu Tao's preferred polearm "Staff of Homa" will be available later, along with his banner in the Genshin Impact 1.3 update.

It is to be seen if the players have their Primogems ready to wish for 3 limited-time characters in a single update. Genshin Impact V1.3 will start rolling out worldwide on 3rd February.

