Genshin Impact Xiao banner 4-star characters and weapon banner revealed

Genshin Impact has finally revealed the 4-star characters to feature on the Xiao banner.

In the official announcement by Genshin Impact on their social media handles, details of the Xiao banner and the weapon banner are available along with other update related queries.

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



Xiao banner 4-star characters and weapon banner in Genshin Impact

The three 4-star characters featured in the Xiao banner are "Kätzlein Cocktail" Diona (Cryo), "Uncrowned Lord of the Ocean" Beidou (Electro), "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro).

The Xiao banner

All these characters have been part of the limited-time event banner once, before the V1.3 update. Players who wanted to own Diona, Beidou, and Xinyan couldn't wish for them in the event banner due to the possibility of pulling an unwanted 5-star character and resetting their pity.

But finally, those players can own these three characters while wishing for Xiao. The character banner event will be named "Invitation to Mundane Life," and the main featured character will be "Vigilant Yaksha" Xiao.

Genshin Impact V1.3 weapons banner

The time-limited weapons banner "Epitome Invocation" will be available till February 23rd and will feature the 5-star weapon, "Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword), and the Primordial Jade Winged Spear (Polearm) with increased drop rates.

The Epitome Invocation banner for V1.3

The "Invitation to Mundane life" Xiao banner and "Epitome Invocation" weapon banner will be available for only 14 days (February 3rd to February 17th).

After that, for the next 14 days, the standard 5-star rated character, Keqing, will be available to wish with an increased drop rate. The newer weapons banner, "Dance of Lanterns," will be available from February 23rd to March 2nd.

The Primordial Jade Cutter, a 5-star sword (Image via Genshin Impact Official)

After all those speculations and leaks, Genshin Impact has finally raised the curtains to end the suspense of Xiao's banner. The weapon banner featuring the 5-star polearm, "Primordial Jade Winged-Spear," is the most suitable weapon for Xiao.

Players wishing for Xiao must have a look at the weapon banner to complete their Xiao build effectively. Similarly, the "Primordial Jade Cutter" will be the best choice for Keqing and any other sword-wielding DPS character due to its CROT rate sub stat.

