6 materials to farm for Ganyu before her rumored rerun in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.4 is set to arrive in early January, and rumor has it that Ganyu will get a rerun in the next version.

Ganyu is one of the most effective main DPS characters in Genshin Impact, so plenty of players will likely summon her in the rerun. Ahead of the update, players who want Ganyu should consider farming some of the materials needed to ascend her and build her talents.

6 materials to farm for Ganyu's ascension and talents in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, gamers need the following items to ascend Ganyu:

Qingxin x168

Hoarfrost Core x46

Shivada Jade

Sliver x1

Fragment x9

Chunk x9

Gemstone x6

Whopperflower Drops

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x30

Energy Nectar x36

As players ascend Ganyu and level her up, they will be able to bring her combat talents to gradually higher levels. Ganyu's talents level up with the following materials:

Diligence books

Teachings x9

Guide x63

Philosophies x114

Whopperflower Drops

Whopperflower Nectar x18

Shimmering Nectar x66

Energy Nectar x93

Shadow of the Warrior x18

Crown of Insight x3

Crowns of Insight may only be obtained through limited-time events, meaning there's no consistent way to farm them. However, there are still six materials players can regularly farm ahead of Ganyu's likely rerun.

Hoarfrost Core

Cryo Regisvine (Image via miHoYo)

Hoarfrost Cores are necessary for Ascending Ganyu as well as several other Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. To farm this item, gamers must defeat the Cryo Regisvine boss and collect its rewards using 40 Original Resin.

Hoarfrost Cores are always included among the Cryo Regisvine's rewards. Still, to bring Ganyu to max level, players may need to challenge the Regisvine quite a few times.

Shivada Jade

Shivada Jade Gemstone (Image via Genshin Impact)

While Ganyu players farm Hoarfrost Cores from the Cryo Regisvine, they may pick up some Shivada Jade stones along the way. The Cryo Regisvine and several other world bosses may drop these ascension stones with their rewards.

At a crafting bench, Genshin Impact players may also use Dust of Azoth to convert different ascension stones into Shivada Jade.

Qingxin

Qingxin is a Liyue specialty, growing mainly at the top of high cliffs. Farming these plants can be tedious since players must often climb or glide to reach them. To make things a little easier, the map above shows all the Qingxin locations in Teyvat.

Whopperflower Drops

In Genshin Impact, Whopperflowers are an enemy that spawn all across Teyvat. There are Pyro, Cryo, and Electro versions of this enemy, but they all drop the same items.

The map above provides all the spawn points of Whopperflowers, though players may need to interact with suspicious plants to find some of them.

All of the Whopperflower drops are needed to ascend Ganyu, and build her talents as well. Genshin Impact players can level up their Whopperflower drops as needed at a crafting bench.

Diligence books

Philosophies of Diligence (Image via Genshin Impact)

As with any Genshin Impact character, Ganyu needs a certain type of book or scroll to improve her talents. For Ganyu specifically, players need Diligence books.

Genshin Impact players can farm Teachings of Diligence, Guides to Diligence, and Philosophies of Diligence from the Taishan Mansion domain. The Diligence books are available only on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Shadow of the Warrior

Shadow of the Warrior (Image via Genshin Impact)

To bring Ganyu's talents to level 7 or higher, Genshin Impact players need to collect copies of Shadow of the Warrior. This item is a unique drop from the Childe weekly boss, found in the Enter the Golden House domain.

Gamers can only collect rewards from Childe once per week, and they may or may not include Shadow of the Warrior. If players need, they can also transmute Childe's other unique drops into Shadow of the Warrior using Dream Solvents.

