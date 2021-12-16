Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss may have Thunder Manifestation and new monsters

Over the past few weeks, leaks have revealed plenty of details concerning the Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss.

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact changes every so often, featuring different enemies for players to challenge. In version 2.4, the enemies are set to change yet again. Evidently, new enemies will soon be added to the game, where they will appear in the abyss. Also, in the next update, the Thunder Manifestation boss may appear in Floor 11.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal 2.4 Spiral Abyss enemies, including Thunder Manifestation

According to leaks, the Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss will feature the Thunder Manifestation boss as well as a new Abyss Lector.

Genshin Impact players can normally challenge the Thunder Manifestation on Seirai Island. In the Spiral Abyss, however, this boss may be especially difficult due to time constraints. The Thunder Manifestation moves quickly and frequently, eating away at the clock while players try to defeat it.

If leaks are true, gamers can expect to see the Thunder Manifestation in the second half of Floor 11-3.

UBatcha



Floor 12 was updated again



12-1 - No changes

12-2 - No Changes

12-3 - Maguu Kenki replaces the enemies in the Second half



The Floor 12 enemies of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss have also been revealed. Leaker UBatcha has released this information on Twitter, and updated the community about the lineup changes.

Current leaks suggest a new enemy, the Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, will appear in the second half of Floor 12-1. Gameplay from this upcoming enemy has also been leaked, revealing all of its different Pyro attacks.

ArchonDendroComeHome

Abyss Lector : Fathomless Flames Gameplay



Gameplay is recorded in Enkanomiya



Shenhe shown here should be C3 or above (Known because the Q lasts for longer than it does C0



Source : Waffel



Abyss Lector : Fathomless Flames Gameplay

Gameplay is recorded in Enkanomiya

Shenhe shown here should be C3 or above (Known because the Q lasts for longer than it does C0

Source : Waffel

Similar to Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, the Pyro Lector stands in one place and casts mage-like attacks. When its health is low, it creates a resilient Pyro shield that must be broken to complete the challenge.

Other noteworthy enemies in the 2.4 Spiral Abyss may include a Perpetual Mechanical Array at the start of 12-1 and Maguu Kenki rounding out 12-3. The Genshin Impact 2.4 enemies may still change ahead of the update, and perhaps leaks will continue to keep the community posted.

Currently, players can enjoy the challenging Rifthounds and the three Maguu Kenki in the 2.3 abyss. Genshin Impact version 2.4 will arrive in early January, so gamers still have a few weeks to undertake the current abyss challenges.

