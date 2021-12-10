Yun Jin and Shenhe's birthday, gameplay, and expected release in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.4 is still a few weeks away, but players can already expect Yun Jin and Shenhe to become playable characters in the next version.

Leaks have revealed plenty of what players can expect from Yun Jin and Shenhe. Some of their information has now been confirmed, but leakers have uncovered all their elemental abilities and animations. Moreover, thanks to a recent reveal, even the birthdays of these two characters are now leaked.

Yun Jin and Shenhe to be released in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact tweeted about Yun Jin and Shenhe in late November, thereby subtly confirming the two characters for version 2.4. The tweets revealed both characters' elements as well as their official designs.

In Genshin Impact, Yun Jin and Shenhe's release dates will be either January 5 or January 26. For players in American timezones, they'll instead be released on January 4 or January 25. These release dates assume the 2.4 banners will each last three weeks, as they typically do.

Yun Jin gameplay

Yun Jin is confirmed to be a Geo polearm character, and leakers believe she'll be a four-star. Leaks have also revealed Yun Jin's full kit, and videos of her gameplay have now spread throughout the Genshin Impact community.

With her Elemental Skill, Opening Flourish, Yun Jin deals Geo damage with a slash of her polearm. If players hold her skill button, Yun Jin will create a shield that scales off her max HP. When the shield breaks or disappears, Yun Jin will release a charged attack for Geo damage.

Yun Jin's Elemental Burst, Cliffbreaker's Banner, deals Geo damage in an AoE and spawns a Flying Cloud Flag Formation around the active character. Upon dealing normal attack damage, these flags will deal bonus damage that scales off Yun Jin's defense. The flag formation will go away after 12 seconds, or after 30 enemies are hit by normal attacks.

Shenhe gameplay

Shenhe will be a Cryo polearm character once she's released in Genshin Impact, and she'll likely be a five-star. As with Yun Jin, video footage has been leaked of Shenhe in the 2.4 beta.

Shenhe's elemental abilities all focus on a creature known now as a Talisman Spirit. Upon pressing her Elemental Skill, Spring Spirit Summoning, Shenhe performs a forward lunging attack where the spirit deals Cryo damage. By holding her skill, the spirit will instead deal Cryo damage in an AoE.

With her Elemental Burst, Divine Maiden's Deliverance, Shenhe calls upon the Talisman Spirit to create an AoE field. In this space, enemies have reduced Cryo and Physical resistance, and the spirit does periodic Cryo damage.

Yun Jin and Shenhe's birthdays

Yun Jin and Shenhe profile information (Image via Twitter/Yukikami_Kris)

A leaker who goes by Yukikami provided the in-game screenshots shown above. According to the leak, Shenhe's birthday is on March 10, while Yun Jin's birthday takes place on May 21.

All the playable characters send the Traveler a letter when their birthday comes around. Attached to these letters are simple rewards, often including a copy of the character's signature dish. Genshin Impact players can expect this trend to continue with the two new characters, as they will likely send their own messages and gifts on their birthdays.

