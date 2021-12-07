Genshin Impact 2.4 to have Maguu Kenki in Abyss Floor 12-3, as per leaks

From the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta, leaks have pointed to a Maguu Kenki boss fight on Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss.

The latest Spiral Abyss reset changed the enemies considerably, adding Rifthounds to most of Floor 12. If the leaks are true, the Spiral Abyss is in for more enemy changes in version 2.4.

Genshin Impact may make many modifications to the Spiral Abyss enemies in 2.4, likely adding the single Maguu Kenki to floor 12-3.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals 2.4 Spiral Abyss enemies with Maguu Kenki in 12-3

In recent tweets, leaker UBatcha has revealed the enemies that will appear in the 2.4 Abyssal Moon Spire. Ubatcha's latest update shows a change to Floor 12-3. Instead of the previously leaked lineup of an Abyss Herald and two Lectors, the second half of 12-3 may feature Maguu Kenki.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Floor 12 was updated again



12-1 - No changes

12-2 - No Changes

12-3 - Maguu Kenki replaces the enemies in the Second half



Maguu Kenki is one of several normal boss fights in Genshin Impact. The Spiral Abyss often features such bosses, including Hypostasis enemies and Primo Geovishaps.

Unlike the three Maguu Kenki currently in Floor 11-2, this upcoming Spiral Abyss boss may arrive alone. Genshin Impact has used the standard Maguu Kenki as a solo Spiral Abyss boss before, and some players have taken notice of its frequent appearances.

Shakaramba @shakarambas @Ubatcha1 Mihoyo must love magnu kenki to put it in every abyss rotation 💀 @Ubatcha1 Mihoyo must love magnu kenki to put it in every abyss rotation 💀

Hard_Z @Hardy1917 @Ubatcha1 This is kinda lazy, put a single bloated hp enemy and call it a challenge @Ubatcha1 This is kinda lazy, put a single bloated hp enemy and call it a challenge

bARbs @Lemon_sodah @Ubatcha1 year 2037: all enemy in all abyss floors are maguu kenki, on floor 12-3 you have to defeat 8 maguu kenki and one mini maguu kenki tha spawn if you kill them too fast @Ubatcha1 year 2037: all enemy in all abyss floors are maguu kenki, on floor 12-3 you have to defeat 8 maguu kenki and one mini maguu kenki tha spawn if you kill them too fast

For max stars in this chamber, players will need to finish with seven minutes left on the clock. So, if Maguu Kenki does arrive in 12-3 as leaks predict, Genshin Impact players will need to know how to handle the boss.

With its shield, Maguu Kenki reflects attacks that come from range. The boss also frequently teleports away, summoning a Cryo or Anemo version of itself to deal its own attacks.

Melee attacks are key to defeating Maguu Kenki, though close-range abilities like Guoba may also land. Players should also use iframes to dodge out of Maguu Kenki's AoE and ranged attacks, which are pretty heavily choreographed.

Apart from Maguu Kenki, leaks have also predicted the Perpetual Mechanical Array in floor 12-1. Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents may also appear in the second half of 12-2, replacing the three current Maguu Kenki.

Genshin Impact may make more changes to the Spiral Abyss enemies in the beta, so hopefully, leaks will continue to fill in the missing information.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul