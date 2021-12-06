Genshin Impact players are struggling to clear 2.3 Abyss, thanks to the new monsters

New enemies have arrived in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, and many gamers are now struggling to complete the challenge.
Genshin Impact resets the Spiral Abyss on the 1st and 16th of every month, allowing players to claim rewards repeatedly from the Abyssal Moon Spire. In the latest reset, Genshin Impact swapped out some of the enemies.
The three Maguu Kenki on floor 12-2 can be tough, but the Rifthounds are giving players a real challenge.
Genshin Impact players react to the new challenges in the 2.3 Spiral Abyss
Depending on one's account, some Spiral Abysses are tougher than others. Nevertheless, many Genshin Impact players are expressing their struggles with the final floor of the current Spiral Abyss.
The new enemies in the Spiral Abyss are certainly a tough challenge for many gamers. There are three versions of Maguu Kenki in the second half of floor 12-2. One uses Cryo attacks, another uses Anemo attacks, and the third uses its mask to attack with both elements.
It may be helpful to deal with the Cryo Maguu Kenki first, as this one creates freezing fields that slow characters down.
Apart from the Maguu Kenki, the 2.3 Spiral Abyss is challenging players with Rifthounds. When Rifthounds attack, they sometimes inflict characters with Corrosion. This effect deals damage over time and bypasses shields. These creatures appear in both halves of floors 12-1 and 12-3, so a healer may be needed for both teams.
Staggering the Rifthounds with Electro is a decent strategy for dealing with them. The wolves often run away temporarily, avoiding what could be a decent hit combo. By using Raiden Shogun or another Electro character, gamers may get a few seconds of DPS before they run away.
For players struggling to deal enough damage to the Rifthounds, it's recommended to attack them with their corresponding element. This makes them attack more aggressively, but it reduces their resistances to allow for bigger damage numbers.
Genshin Impact will likely change the Spiral Abyss enemies again in version 2.4. If this is the case, gamers will have to bear with the Rifthounds and Maguu Kenki until early January.