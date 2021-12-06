Genshin Impact players are struggling to clear 2.3 Abyss, thanks to the new monsters

New enemies have arrived in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss, and many gamers are now struggling to complete the challenge.

Genshin Impact resets the Spiral Abyss on the 1st and 16th of every month, allowing players to claim rewards repeatedly from the Abyssal Moon Spire. In the latest reset, Genshin Impact swapped out some of the enemies.

The three Maguu Kenki on floor 12-2 can be tough, but the Rifthounds are giving players a real challenge.

Genshin Impact players react to the new challenges in the 2.3 Spiral Abyss

Depending on one's account, some Spiral Abysses are tougher than others. Nevertheless, many Genshin Impact players are expressing their struggles with the final floor of the current Spiral Abyss.

Martin Garces @murrtenn genshin 2.3 abyss is actually hard. my ayaka usually just deletes everything from previous abyss cycles. i love it. genshin 2.3 abyss is actually hard. my ayaka usually just deletes everything from previous abyss cycles. i love it.

Hadyun 🍓 @hadyunn



rifthound attack patterns has really weird hit frames, i found stage 12-1 and stage 12-3 harder than the feared stage 12-2 🙂 Hadyun 🍓 @hadyunn New abyss, new guide soon =) New abyss, new guide soon =) https://t.co/EpKD3NgFsJ ahahaha the abyss now is harder than the last one 🙃rifthound attack patterns has really weird hit frames, i found stage 12-1 and stage 12-3 harder than the feared stage 12-2 🙂 twitter.com/hadyunn/status… ahahaha the abyss now is harder than the last one 🙃rifthound attack patterns has really weird hit frames, i found stage 12-1 and stage 12-3 harder than the feared stage 12-2 🙂 twitter.com/hadyunn/status… https://t.co/RRljhawyXv

nat🍃 ia school @xiaoyuuns WHY IS SPIRAL ABYSS SO HARD SUDDENLY???HUH??? WHY IS SPIRAL ABYSS SO HARD SUDDENLY???HUH???

apple jax @monocaelus if they ever put the rifthound father in abyss that will be the day i give up on abyss completely if they ever put the rifthound father in abyss that will be the day i give up on abyss completely

Ryu-chan | 24/180 @ayakakegurui WHOEVER THOUGHT ABOUT ADDING THREE MAGUU KENKI IN SPIRAL ABYSS I HOPE THEIR PILLOWS ARE HARD FOREVER WHOEVER THOUGHT ABOUT ADDING THREE MAGUU KENKI IN SPIRAL ABYSS I HOPE THEIR PILLOWS ARE HARD FOREVER https://t.co/fEu9koHTiG

maine ~ yae miko wanter 📌 @4ylur SPIRAL ABYSS FLOOR 12 IS SO HARD HELP SPIRAL ABYSS FLOOR 12 IS SO HARD HELP

syu @kodsyuken no bc i was joking to my friends about spiral abyss should have 3 maguu kenki like that event domain,, im sorry no bc i was joking to my friends about spiral abyss should have 3 maguu kenki like that event domain,, im sorry https://t.co/hfIxsYto9N

cilla 🐛 playing pokemon @lyechii the wolves in spiral abyss r beating me up the wolves in spiral abyss r beating me up

ᴮᴱ 🎃 witchy アイリス (Ganyu & Shenhe Lockdown) 🎃 ⁷ @Shuo_wh To say this took many tries is an understatement, but finally got 36 stars on spiral abyss TT Zhongli with The Catch looks so goofy but it’s a great weapon on him tbh. Also will always be proud of Ayaka hard-carrying with F2P Amenoma🥺 To say this took many tries is an understatement, but finally got 36 stars on spiral abyss TT Zhongli with The Catch looks so goofy but it’s a great weapon on him tbh. Also will always be proud of Ayaka hard-carrying with F2P Amenoma🥺 https://t.co/hbPGM4kb6M

Naughty or Nixie ⛄ @NixieHime The new Spiral Abyss is soooo hard but I had a lot of fun. I really love how they're using all the new enemies to spice things up. I feel bad for the F2P players though but I suppose it gives them something to work towards. The new Spiral Abyss is soooo hard but I had a lot of fun. I really love how they're using all the new enemies to spice things up. I feel bad for the F2P players though but I suppose it gives them something to work towards.

The new enemies in the Spiral Abyss are certainly a tough challenge for many gamers. There are three versions of Maguu Kenki in the second half of floor 12-2. One uses Cryo attacks, another uses Anemo attacks, and the third uses its mask to attack with both elements.

It may be helpful to deal with the Cryo Maguu Kenki first, as this one creates freezing fields that slow characters down.

Apart from the Maguu Kenki, the 2.3 Spiral Abyss is challenging players with Rifthounds. When Rifthounds attack, they sometimes inflict characters with Corrosion. This effect deals damage over time and bypasses shields. These creatures appear in both halves of floors 12-1 and 12-3, so a healer may be needed for both teams.

Staggering the Rifthounds with Electro is a decent strategy for dealing with them. The wolves often run away temporarily, avoiding what could be a decent hit combo. By using Raiden Shogun or another Electro character, gamers may get a few seconds of DPS before they run away.

For players struggling to deal enough damage to the Rifthounds, it's recommended to attack them with their corresponding element. This makes them attack more aggressively, but it reduces their resistances to allow for bigger damage numbers.

Genshin Impact will likely change the Spiral Abyss enemies again in version 2.4. If this is the case, gamers will have to bear with the Rifthounds and Maguu Kenki until early January.

