Genshin Impact 2.4 Spiral Abyss blessings leaked

The 2.4 Spiral Abyss blessings are leaked, and they seem to point to a Xiao rerun (Image via Sportskeeda)
The 2.4 Spiral Abyss blessings are leaked, and they seem to point to a Xiao rerun (Image via Sportskeeda)
Michael Bockemuehl
ANALYST
Modified Nov 29, 2021 03:29 AM IST
Genshin Impact leakers have revealed the upcoming Spiral Abyss blessings for version 2.4.

Every version of Genshin Impact encompasses three Spiral Abyss periods, each lasting two weeks. A different Blessing of the Abyssal Moon appears in each Abyss period, providing unique buffs to players' characters. The blessing changes with each Spiral Abyss reset, and thanks to leakers, Genshin Impact players may already know what to expect beyond the current version.

Blessings of the Abyssal Moon in Genshin Impact 2.4

Leaks suggest that in Genshin Impact 2.4 the Spiral Abyss will undergo these three blessings:

  1. Blade-Flourish Moon
  2. Blooming Moon
  3. Awakening Moon

Blade-Flourish Moon

The Blade-Flourish Moon blessing will take effect when Spiral Abyss characters land multiple hits in two seconds with normal, charged, or plunging attacks. Upon doing so, their damage for such attacks will be buffed by 5% for 8 seconds.

This buff can stack up to 15 times, and the stacks will be removed when the character leaves the field.

Blooming Moon

Genshin Impact's Blooming Moon blessing may trigger a shockwave 50% of the time when characters deal normal attack damage. A shockwave may spawn once every 0.3 seconds, dealing true damage. True damage ignores any buffs or debuffs, simply taking away a fixed number of HP or a fixed percentage.

Awakening Moon

The Awakening Moon blessing will give characters an Emergence stack whenever they land multiple normal, charged, or plunging attacks within two seconds. When a character has 15 Emergence stacks, all of them will be used to create a true damage shockwave. More importantly, after this shockwave is created, all party members will get a 25% damage buff for 10 seconds.

With plunging attacks mentioned in two of the leaked blessings, many believe this to be further confirmation of the Xiao rerun leak. Leaks have also pointed at a rerun of Ganyu, who usually uses charged attacks. The 2.4 Spiral Abyss blessings may favor these two characters, so it would be no surprise to see their banners in the update.

It is pertinent to mention that all leaks are subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi
